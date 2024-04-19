Salman Khan To Reportedly Start Shooting For 'Sikandar' In May 2024

On Eid this year, actor Salman Khan announced his next project. He unveiled the title of his next film alongside director AR Murugadoss and producer Sajid Nadiadwala. The film is titled 'Sikandar' and will hit the theatres next year on Eid. The film will mark Salman's first film with the 'Ghajini' director. As per the latest report, Salman will start shooting for the film in May.
As per a report in Mid-Day, Salman will be filming 'Sikandar' in May this year. Reports surfaced that AR Murugadoss is currently directing an action film, which is tentatively titled 'SK23', starring Sivakarthikeyan. The shooting is said to continue until June 2024.
The portal quoted a source saying, "Before Sikandar goes on floors, Murugadoss wants to wrap up maximum portions of SK23. After he shoots the first schedule of Sikandar in May, he will go back to finish Sivakarthikeyan's movie in June. From July, he will be fully immersed in the Salman-starrer."
On April, Salman announcing 'Sikandar', wrote, “Iss Eid ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ aur ‘Maidaan’ ko dekho aur agli Eid Sikandar se aa kar milo…. Wish u all Eid Mubarak!”
Have a look at the film announcement here.
Earlier, in an interview with Times of India, AR Murugadoss shared, “In addition to high-octane action sequences, it will be packed with emotions and also carry a powerful social message. It will be a pan-India film. Audiences can expect to see a new kind of Salman Khan in this film.”
Also, a report in Pinkvilla, it was reported that the film “will be shot in Portugal and other European countries apart from some portions in India on a huge budget of Rs 400 crore, making it the most ambitious film of Sajid Nadiadwala.”
Recently, there was a firing outside Salman Khan's residence in Mumbai. Several celebs and politicians visited the actor post the incident. The two suspects who absconded from Mumbai after the firing were taken into custody in Bhuj district, Gujarat.