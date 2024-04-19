Salman Khan To Reportedly Start Shooting For 'Sikandar' In May 2024

On Eid this year, actor Salman Khan announced his next project. He unveiled the title of his next film alongside director AR Murugadoss and producer Sajid Nadiadwala. The film is titled 'Sikandar' and will hit the theatres next year on Eid. The film will mark Salman's first film with the 'Ghajini' director. As per the latest report, Salman will start shooting for the film in May.