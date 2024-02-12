Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala have delivered iconic movies like ‘Jeet’, ‘Judwaa’, ‘Har Dil Jo Pyaar Karega’, ‘Mujhse Shaadi Karogi’, ‘Jaan-E-Mann’, and ‘Kick’. The last time they collaborated was on ‘Kick’ in 2014. According to a recent report, this duo is set to reunite again for a mega-budget action film.
As reported by Pinkvilla, actor Salman Khan is set to collaborate with Sajid Nadiadwala for an action flick that is slated to release on Eid 2025. They will work on a film that will be directed by AR Murugadoss. A source told Pinkvilla that Khan and Nadiadwala were discussing a collaboration.
The news portal quoted a source saying that Nadiadwala and Murugadoss had discussed a project. When they were looking for actors, they zeroed in on Khan. Nadiadwala discussed the film with the actor, and he instantly agreed to hop on board. The source said, “Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala have been discussing a probable collaboration for a while now. When Sajid Nadiadwala and AR Murugadoss discussed this subject, the only name that came to their mind was Salman Khan, and when the producer discussed the film with Salman, it was an instant yes from the superstar.”
The source continued, “The yet untitled action thriller will be shot in Portugal and other European countries apart from some portions in India on a huge budget of Rs 400 crore, making it the most ambitious film of Sajid Nadiadwala. The meetings took place earlier in the year and all the energies aligned in the right way to start the film as soon as possible. Among every script that came his way over the last year, the AR Murugadoss film is something that excited him the most leading him to put the film on priority.”
Salman Khan was last seen in ‘Tiger 3’ alongside Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi.