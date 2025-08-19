Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori will take on Elena Rybakina and Taylor Fritz in their US Open 2025 mixed doubles round of 16 match
This year, US Open has revamped its mixed doubles structure and some big names are in action
Check when and where you can watch the Rybakina/Fritz vs Errani/Vavassori live
The Italian pair of Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori will take on the Kazakh-US team of Elena Rybakina and Taylor Fritz in their US Open 2025 mixed doubles round of 16 match at Louis Armstrong Stadium, New York, on Tuesday (August 19, 2025).
The Errani/Vavassori vs Rybakina/Fritz match will formally start the 145th edition of the US Open. The Italians are the defending champions. They defeated Americans Taylor Townsend and Donald Young 7-6(7-0), 7-5 in the final last year.
In a bid to transform the mixed doubles, an event in the Grand Slams that rarely garners a following, the United States Tennis Association (USTA) has roped in some of the highest-ranked singles players on the ATP and WTA tours to play as teams.
Traditionally, the mixed doubles runs at the same time as the rest of the main draws. But in this edition of the season's final Major, the event has been given an exclusive two-day window for a 16-team knock-out.
The first three rounds, starting with the round of 16 matches, will be decided in four‑game sets, with the final featuring six-game sets. Also, the winners will take home USD 1 million between them, a USD 800,000 increase from the previous edition.
The winners of the Errani/Vavassori vs Rybakina/Fritz match will take on either Venus Williams/Reilly Opelka or Karolina Muchova/Andrey Rublev in the quarter-finals. Williams/Opelka vs Muchova/Rublev clash is also scheduled for Tuesday.
Elena Rybakina/Taylor Fritz vs Sara Errani/Andrea Vavassori, Live Streaming
When is the Elena Rybakina/Taylor Fritz vs. Sara Errani/Andrea Vavassori, US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles match?
The Elena Rybakina/Taylor Fritz vs. Sara Errani/Andrea Vavassori, US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles match takes place on Tuesday, August 19 with the estimated time being 8:30pm IST.
Where to watch the Elena Rybakina/Taylor Fritz vs. Sara Errani/Andrea Vavassori, US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles match?
US Open 2025 will be streamed live on JioStar app and website in India. On Indian TV, US Open 2025 will be available to watch on the Star Sports Network.