Delhi Vs Services Live Streaming, Vijay Hazare Trophy: Will Virat Kohli Play?

Delhi face Services in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 elite group D clash
Services are winless in the tournament so far, while Delhi have won 3 out 4 matches
Check live streaming details below
Delhi head into their Round 5 Vijay Hazare Trophy clash against Services in bullish mood after a series of competitive performances in Elite Group D. The Delhi registered three consecutive wins but faced a deafted in their fourth match.
Delhi will try to get back to the winning run without Virat Kohli, who is not available for this match as part of workload management ahead of India’s international commitments. However, he's likely to be back to the Delhi squad on January 6 against Railways. Services, on the other hand, have had a tough run in the tournament, yet to record a win in Elite Group D, and are desperate for a turnaround.
Delhi Vs Services, Vijay Hazare Trophy: Live Streaming Info
When and where will the Delhi Vs Services, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Elite Group D match be played?
The Delhi Vs Services, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Elite Group D match will be played at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground 2, Bengaluru on Saturday, January 03, 2026 at 9:00 am IST.
Where will the Delhi Vs Services, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Elite Group D match be telecast and live streamed?
The Delhi Vs Services, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Elite Group D match will not be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. It will also not be telecast on any TV channel in the country.
Delhi Vs Services, Vijay Hazare Trophy: Squads
Delhi: Priyansh Arya, Sarthak Ranjan, Ayush Doseja, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Nitish Rana, Tejasvi Dahiya, Harsh Tyagi, Hrithik Shokeen, Navdeep Saini, Divij Mehra, Prince Yadav, Arpit Rana, Rohan Rana, Yash Dhull, Virat Kohli, Vaibhav Kandpal, Simarjeet Singh, Ayush Badoni, Ishant Sharma, Anuj Rawat
Services: Sagar Dahiya, Ravi Chauhan, Pulkit Narang, Irfan Ali, Rajat Paliwal(c), Mohit Ahlawat, Nakul Sharma(w), Arjun Sharma, Poonam Poonia, Mohit Jangra, Nitin Yadav, Pal Raj Bahadur, Nitin Tanwar, Vikas Hathwala, Amit Shukla
Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Group D Points Table
|Pos
|Team
|M
|W
|L
|T
|D
|N/R
|Pts
|NRR
|1
|Delhi
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2.005
|2
|Gujarat
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|1.631
|3
|Railways
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0.843
|4
|Saurashtra
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0.206
|5
|Odisha
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-0.206
|6
|Haryana
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-0.843
|7
|Services
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-1.631
|8
|Andhra
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-2.005
Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Group D Schedule
Delhi vs Services at BCCI COE Ground 2, Bengaluru
Railways vs Saurashtra at KSCA Cricket Ground, Alur
Haryana vs Odisha at KSCA Cricket Ground 2, Alur
Andhra Pradesh vs Gujarat at KSCA Cricket Ground 3, Alur