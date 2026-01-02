Delhi Vs Services Live Streaming, Vijay Hazare Trophy: Will Virat Kohli Play?

Here is your handy guide for the fifth-round match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Elite Group D between Delhi and Services: preview, previous results, squads and live streaming information

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Rishabh Pant, left, interacts with Virat Kohli during a Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 match between Delhi and Gujarat, at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
  • Delhi face Services in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 elite group D clash

  • Services are winless in the tournament so far, while Delhi have won 3 out 4 matches

  • Check live streaming details below

Delhi head into their Round 5 Vijay Hazare Trophy clash against Services in bullish mood after a series of competitive performances in Elite Group D. The Delhi registered three consecutive wins but faced a deafted in their fourth match.

Delhi will try to get back to the winning run without Virat Kohli, who is not available for this match as part of workload management ahead of India’s international commitments. However, he's likely to be back to the Delhi squad on January 6 against Railways. Services, on the other hand, have had a tough run in the tournament, yet to record a win in Elite Group D, and are desperate for a turnaround.

Delhi Vs Services, Vijay Hazare Trophy: Live Streaming Info

When and where will the Delhi Vs Services, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Elite Group D match be played?

The Delhi Vs Services, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Elite Group D match will be played at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground 2, Bengaluru on Saturday, January 03, 2026 at 9:00 am IST.

Where will the Delhi Vs Services, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Elite Group D match be telecast and live streamed?

The Delhi Vs Services, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Elite Group D match will not be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. It will also not be telecast on any TV channel in the country.

Also Check: Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Round 5 - Preview, Schedule And Live Streaming

Delhi Vs Services, Vijay Hazare Trophy: Squads

Delhi: Priyansh Arya, Sarthak Ranjan, Ayush Doseja, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Nitish Rana, Tejasvi Dahiya, Harsh Tyagi, Hrithik Shokeen, Navdeep Saini, Divij Mehra, Prince Yadav, Arpit Rana, Rohan Rana, Yash Dhull, Virat Kohli, Vaibhav Kandpal, Simarjeet Singh, Ayush Badoni, Ishant Sharma, Anuj Rawat

Services: Sagar Dahiya, Ravi Chauhan, Pulkit Narang, Irfan Ali, Rajat Paliwal(c), Mohit Ahlawat, Nakul Sharma(w), Arjun Sharma, Poonam Poonia, Mohit Jangra, Nitin Yadav, Pal Raj Bahadur, Nitin Tanwar, Vikas Hathwala, Amit Shukla

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Group D Points Table

PosTeamMWLTDN/RPtsNRR
1Delhi11000042.005
2Gujarat11000041.631
3Railways11000040.843
4Saurashtra11000040.206
5Odisha1010000-0.206
6Haryana1010000-0.843
7Services1010000-1.631
8Andhra1010000-2.005

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Group D Schedule

Delhi vs Services at BCCI COE Ground 2, Bengaluru

Railways vs Saurashtra at KSCA Cricket Ground, Alur

Haryana vs Odisha at KSCA Cricket Ground 2, Alur

Andhra Pradesh vs Gujarat at KSCA Cricket Ground 3, Alur

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

