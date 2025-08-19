Cincinnati Open: Carlos Alcaraz Sends Support To Jannik Sinner After Retirement

Carlos Alcaraz sends heartwarming message to Jannik Sinner
Jannik Sinner was forced to retire just 23 minutes into the Cincinnati Open final
The Spaniard sent his best wishes to his closest rival
Carlos Alcaraz sent a heartwarming message to Jannik Sinner after the Italian was forced to retire just 23 minutes into the Cincinnati Open final.
Alcaraz led 5-0 in the first set when Sinner decided to call it quits, with the world number one struggling from an illness that had started the previous day.
In the post-match ceremony, the Spaniard sent his best wishes to his closest rival and is sure Sinner will come back even stronger after this setback.
"As you said Jannik, this isn't the way I want to win matches, to win a trophy," said Alcaraz.
"I've just to to say sorry. I know and understand how you can feel right now. All I can say, as I said many, many times, you are truly a champion.
"I’m pretty sure from this situation you’re going to come back better, even stronger. You always do. That’s what true champions do. You really are one."
Sinner was struggling from the beginning, especially when it came to his movement, and he was broken on three separate occasions before retiring.
The four-time grand slam champion apologised to the Cincinnati crowd, acknowledging that many would have taken the day off work on a Monday afternoon local time.
"Usually I start with the opponent but today I have to start with you guys [the crowd]," Sinner said during the ceremony.
“I’m super super sorry to disappoint you. From yesterday, I didn’t feel great. I thought I would improve during the night. It came up worse.
"I know some of you on Monday maybe had to work or do something else, so I’m very, very sorry."
The reigning US Open champion then reserved praise for his rival Alcaraz, who now leads 9-5 in their career head-to-head and has picked up his sixth title of the season.
Sinner said: "Of course, Carlos, congrats. Another title. Not the way you wanted to win but it’s amazing what kind of season you’re producing.
"You and your whole team are doing amazing. Keep it up. I wish you only all the best for the US Open and the rest of the season."
Alcaraz has won the Cincinnati title for the first time in his career, having finished runner-up to Novak Djokovic two years ago in a dramatic final.
He is the youngest player to win the event since Andy Murray in 2009, and he has now won eight Masters 1000 titles in his career.
Alcaraz has now come out on top in six of his last seven clashes with Sinner, whose only win in that run came in the Wimbledon final last month.