Cincinnati Open: Iga Swiatek Dispatches Jasmine Paolini To Clinch Women's Crown

Swiatek is the first Polish player in the Open Era to win the Cincinnati Open
Iga Swiatek warmed up for the US Open in ideal fashion as she claimed a straight-sets win over Jasmine Paolini in the Cincinnati Open final.
Swiatek had gone over a year without a WTA Tour-level title before she snapped that run by storming to the Wimbledon title in July.
And the 24-year-old has now followed that up with her maiden victory in Cincinnati, having seen off Paolini 7-5 6-4 on Monday.
"I don’t know why I win the tournaments that we’re like the last ones in terms of what I thought they were going to be," Swiatek said.
"So, thank you [to my team] for forcing me to become a better player and learn how to play on all these faster surfaces."
The six-time grand slam champion has now moved above Coco Gauff in the WTA rankings, meaning she will go into the US Open as world number two.
Swiatek had to recover from a break in the opening game, turning around a 0-3 deficit to take the first set.
The duo traded blows in the second set, which featured five breaks of serve, but it was Swiatek who claimed the crucial one to get over the line.
Data Debrief: First of her kind
Swiatek is the first Polish player in the Open Era to win the Cincinnati Open, while she managed to win the tournament without dropping a single set.
In beating Elena Rybakina and Paolini in the semis and the final, Swiatek has claimed multiple wins over top-10 opponents at the same event for the first time since Roland-Garros in 2024. Indeed, the four-time French Open champion has now won 52 of her 75 matches against top-10 opponents overall – since 1990, only Monica Seles (61) and Steffi Graf (53) have claimed more wins from their first 75 against WTA top-10 opponents.
She has now won 11 WTA 1000 titles, surpassing Victoria Azarenka (10) for the outright second-most of any player since the format’s introduction in 2009, trailing only Serena Williams (13), and is 105-0 in completed matches in which she won the opening set at WTA 1000 events.