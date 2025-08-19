Cincinnati Open: Iga Swiatek Dispatches Jasmine Paolini To Clinch Women's Crown

In beating Elena Rybakina and Paolini in the semis and the final, Swiatek has claimed multiple wins over top-10 opponents at the same event for the first time since Roland-Garros in 2024. Indeed, the four-time French Open champion has now won 52 of her 75 matches against top-10 opponents overall – since 1990, only Monica Seles (61) and Steffi Graf (53) have claimed more wins from their first 75 against WTA top-10 opponents.