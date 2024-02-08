Bollywood has frequently sought inspiration from Hollywood. But were you aware that many well-known Hindi films have also been adapted from Korean films when they were not as popular as they are today? In this compilation below, we have curated a list of known Bollywood films that were influenced by South Korean films.
‘Bharat’ (2019)
‘Bharat’ is adapted from the 2014 hit film ‘Ode to My Father.’ The Korean film portrays the history of South Korea spanning from 1950 to 2010 through the eyes of an ordinary man who witnesses the events shaping his country’s history including the Korean War, Vietnam War and so forth. The Bollywood movie, starring Salman Khan, uses the same base plot as it narrates the events unfolding in a post independent India.
‘Jazbaa’ (2007)
‘Jazbaa’ is a remake of the 2007 film ‘Seven Days.’ The Korean film centers around the life of a lawyer confronted with the disappearance of her daughter. To secure her child’s safe return, she is compelled to defend a convicted felon and only has a few days to do so. The Bollywood movie, featuring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, closely follows a similar storyline to its Korean counterpart.
‘Radhe’ (2021)
‘Radhe’ is a remake of the 2017 hit film ‘The Outlaws.’ The Korean film revolves around a detective and a gangster as they clash in a neighbourhood controlled by ruthless criminal organizations, leading to a tense battle between law authorities and the criminal underworld. The Bollywood film, featuring Salman Khan, also follows the battles of crime and corruption, as the detective finds himself entangled in a constant loop of deceit and danger.
‘Murder 2’ (2011)
‘Murder 2’ is allegedly based on the 2008 film ‘The Chaser.’ Though director Mukesh Bhatt denies it, the eyes don’t lie. The Korean film drew inspiration from a true-crime story involving a serial killer. Whereas the Bollywood movie, featuring Emraan Hashmi, shares a comparable storyline with some minor variations. Both films received acclaim and garnered several awards.
‘Ek Villain’ (2014)
Same as the above movie, ‘Ek Villain’ has been reported to be based on the 2010 film ‘I Saw the Devil,’ with the director Mohit Suri refuting any claims of it. The Korean film showcases a man who embarks on a quest for revenge when his wife is brutally murdered by a psychopathic serial killer. The Bollywood film, starring Sidharth Malhotra, follows the same plot. Both the films share similarities in their basic premise of revenge.
‘Awarapan’ (2007)
‘Awarapan’ is an uncredited remake of the 2005 film ‘A Bittersweet Life.’ The Korean film centers around a hitman tasked with keeping an eye at his boss’ mistress, only to find out that she’s being exploited and subsequently decides to rescue her. Whereas, the Bollywood movie, featuring Emraan Hashmi, retains the core plot but introduces a modification, portraying the girl as a victim of human trafficking.
‘Te3n’ (2016)
‘Te3n’ is a remake of the 2013 film ‘Montage.’ The Korean film sees a grandparent being haunted by the unsolved kidnapping of a child and sets out to uncover the truth years later, which opens up old wounds, in order to seek justice. The Bollywood movie, starring Amitabh Bachchan, has the same basic premise; however, it differs in terms of its cultural nuances.
These Bollywood films have attempted at bringing unique narratives to a broader audience and have crafted a cinematic bridge between Bollywood and South Korean cinema.