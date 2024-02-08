Same as the above movie, ‘Ek Villain’ has been reported to be based on the 2010 film ‘I Saw the Devil,’ with the director Mohit Suri refuting any claims of it. The Korean film showcases a man who embarks on a quest for revenge when his wife is brutally murdered by a psychopathic serial killer. The Bollywood film, starring Sidharth Malhotra, follows the same plot. Both the films share similarities in their basic premise of revenge.