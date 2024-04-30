Art & Entertainment

Rashmika Mandanna Does 100 Kg Deadlift, Says It Feels Like A ‘Powerful Beast’

Actress Rashmika Mandanna, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming films 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' and 'Kubera', is hitting the gym and feeling like a ‘beast’.

Rashmika Mandanna Photo: Instagram
The actress took to the Stories section of her Instagram and shared a glimpse from her fitness routine, revealing to her followers that she had successfully completed a 100 kg deadlift.

Despite a hectic schedule and long shooting hours, the actress remains dedicated to her fitness regimen.

In her latest Instagram post, Rashmika shared a heartfelt message with her fans, offering them a peek into her daily routine and shooting schedule.

The actress can be seen doing the deadlifts in the video, which she shared on her Instagram Stories.

She wrote in the video, “Dear diary, hmmmm... shooting nights for so long that I don't know where to begin. Came back to my room at 8 in the morning after the night shoot, had my meal, but couldn't sleep at all. So, I read a book and went to bed around 12 noon. Woke up at 6 in the evening, wanted to do some cardio but didn't feel like it. Instead, I did some work on the phone and read a book. However, my body kept craving for some food (as usual), so I had a few snacks here and there."

The actress further mentioned: "Around 1 in the night, I went for a workout... did 100 kg deadlifts today and some legs... felt like a powerful beast. Also, I watched a movie while at it. Oh, and now my knee is also well-rested, so I can't wait to start running again. Came up to the room, had dinner, and headed to shoot. Shooting with Dhanush sir, Shekar sir, Niketh, and the Kubera team is so much fun. It's the 30th today, and it's 7 in the morning, nowhere close to being sleepy. My sleep cycle is so messed up."

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress has a slew of projects in the pipeline, including ‘The Girlfriend’, ‘Chhaava’, ‘Rainbow’, ‘Kubera’ with Dhanush, ‘Animal Park', and ‘D-51’.

