In one scene, it is mentioned that Yaksin is 200 years old. He is shown hooked to the pipes, and it is revealed that he can levitate. It is also mentioned that he has a role to play in the serum which is inside SUM-80’s womb. ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ revolves around the story of Bhairava – a bounty hunter. As he tries to survive in the Complex, he meets Ashwatthama and SUM-80. The film revolves around their quest for survival in the dystopian land. ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ has been helmed by Nag Ashwin.