Ever since its release, ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ has become one of the most talked about films. The pan-Indian film features an ensemble cast of actors who are known for delivering powerful performances – Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, and Amitabh Bachchan. In a recent interview, actor Kamal Haasan shared some interesting trivia about his character and also shared a major update about the sequel of the film.
In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Kamal Haasan talked about his character – Supreme Yaskin. His character controls the Complex. He spoke about Yaksin’s age and revealed that his character has a bigger role to play in the ‘second part.’ He agreed that he didn’t have much in ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ but he confessed that Yaksin will be playing a bigger role in the sequel. He confirmed that he will be seen in the sequel of the film.
Speaking about Yaksin’s age, he said, “If someone comes to me and asks the age of Yaskin, I will boldly say, ‘Guess, it’s your choice’. Maybe he is 180 years old. I signed ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ for the second part. I am playing a very small role in ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, but it’s the next part that intrigued me. In this part, I have shot for very limited days. But I liked the trust they have, for agreeing to me on contract for a film to be made.”
In one scene, it is mentioned that Yaksin is 200 years old. He is shown hooked to the pipes, and it is revealed that he can levitate. It is also mentioned that he has a role to play in the serum which is inside SUM-80’s womb. ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ revolves around the story of Bhairava – a bounty hunter. As he tries to survive in the Complex, he meets Ashwatthama and SUM-80. The film revolves around their quest for survival in the dystopian land. ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ has been helmed by Nag Ashwin.