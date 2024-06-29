'Kalki 2898 AD': Yash Hails Prabhas Starrer; Calls It 'Visually Stunning Spectacle'

Prabhas starrer 'Kalki 2898 AD' has received overwhelming responses from critics and audiences. The Nag Ashwin directorical has also been raved by celebs. 'KGF' star Yash also hailed the sci-fi thriller. He reviewed 'Kalki 2898 AD' on his social media and praised the film's cast and crew. The film, which released on June 27, also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Kamal Haasan in key roles. There were also surprises with the cameo appearances by SS Rajamouli, Vijay Deverakonda, Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur.
On Friday, taking to his X handle, Yash shared a poster from 'Kalki 2898 AD' and wrote, “Kudos To The #kalki2898ad Team For Creating A Visually Stunning Spectacle! This Film Paves The Way For More Creative Storytelling. @nag Ashwin And @vyjayanthimovies.''
He added “Your Vision And Courage Will Inspire Many To Take Bigger Strides. Watching Darling @actorprabhas @amitabhbachchan Sir @ikamalhaasan Sir. And @deepikapadukone And Some Surprise Cameos Together Is An Incredible Experience.”
“Congratulations To Everyone Involved In Bringing This Film Together - It Trulys Lights Up The Screen!”, he concluded the post.
'Kalki 2898 AD' is set in a dystopian world, in the city of Kashi, thousands of years after the Mahabharata war. It is a perfect blend of Hindu epic 'Mahabharata' and science fiction. Supreme Yaskin (Kamal Haasan) rules the Complex where the poor suffer and the rich enjoy their lives. Prabhas plays Bhairava while Deepika Padukone plays Sumati in the film, Amitabh Bachchan is seen in the role of The Immortal Ashwatthama.
'Kalki 2898 AD' had a thunderous opening at the box office. It made a collection of Rs 95 crore nett in India on day 1. However, on day 2, there was a huge drop in its collections. It raked in Rs 54 crore (across all languages). The total box office collection of 'Kalki 2898 AD' stands at Rs 149.3 crore in two days.