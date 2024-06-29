'Kalki 2898 AD': Yash Hails Prabhas Starrer; Calls It 'Visually Stunning Spectacle'

Prabhas starrer 'Kalki 2898 AD' has received overwhelming responses from critics and audiences. The Nag Ashwin directorical has also been raved by celebs. 'KGF' star Yash also hailed the sci-fi thriller. He reviewed 'Kalki 2898 AD' on his social media and praised the film's cast and crew. The film, which released on June 27, also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Kamal Haasan in key roles. There were also surprises with the cameo appearances by SS Rajamouli, Vijay Deverakonda, Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur.