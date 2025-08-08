Jatadhara Teaser: Sonakshi Sinha And Sudheer Babu Starrer Promises An Epic Battle Of Greed And Sacrifice

Jatadhara Teaser: The mythological supernatural thriller will witness an epic battle between Sonakshi Sinha and Sudheer Babu.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Jatadhara movie teaser
Sonakshi Sinha and Sudheer Babu's Jatadhara movie teaser Photo: YouTube
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Jatadhara marks Sonakshi Sinha's debut in Telugu cinema

  • The mythological supernatural thriller will witness an epic battle between Sonakshi and Sudheer Babu

  • It has been directed by Venkat Kalyan and Abhishek Jaiswal

Actress Sonakshi Sinha has stepped into a powerful avatar for her Telugu debut in Jatadhara, which stars Sudheer Babu as the male lead. The teaser for the upcoming mythological supernatural thriller was unveiled on Friday, August 8. Sonakshi has stunned us with her never-seen-before avatar, a demonic goddess who represents greed. Sudheer's character is someone who is divine and "born from sacrifice".

Sharing the riveting teaser on social media, Zee Studios captioned it, "A hero born from sacrifice - A darkness fueled by greed. The clash begins — #JatadharaTeaser Out Now #AwakeningBegins (sic)".

Sonakshi and Sudheer will have an epic showdown, and we got a hint of it in the teaser. Both seem to dominate the screen with their commanding presence.

Watch Jatadhara teaser here.

120 Bahadur teaser out - YouTube/Excel Movies
120 Bahadur Teaser: Farhan Akhtar As Major Shaitan Singh Bhati Brings Battle Of Rezang La To Life

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

From the teaser, we can make it out that the film will have a compelling narrative with breathtaking visuals.

Also, the gripping background score, high-end VFX, and aesthetic add to the cinematic spectacle.

It has been directed by Venkat Kalyan and Abhishek Jaiswal, and produced by Zee Studios, Umesh Kumar Bansal, Shivin Narang, Aruna Agarwal, Prerna Arora, Shilpa Singhal, and Nikhil Nanda. Akshay Kejriwal and Kussum Arora have served as the co-producers.

Anurag Kashyap's Nishaanchi teaser out - Instagram
Anurag Kashyap's Nishaanchi Teaser Is Packed With Unfiltered Drama And High-Octane Action

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Jatadhara has been shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi to have a pan-India release.

As per reports, the film, revolving around the folklore of the Anantha Padmanabha Swamy Temple, will explore its myths and mystifying powers.

The release date of Jatadhara is yet to be confirmed.

On the work front, Sonakshi was last seen in the suspense thriller Nikita Roy, which failed at the box office. Sudheer Babu was last seen in Maa Nanna Superhero and Harom Hara, both of which received negative reviews.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. R Ashwin Reveals Reason Behind Sudden Retirement: 'I Would Rather Be At Home'

  2. UP T20 League: Rinku Singh Smashes Unbeaten Century Following Asia Cup 2025 Selection

  3. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: RSA Give 278-run Target To Aussies

  4. India Left-arm Spinner Gouher Sultana Announces Retirement From Cricket

  5. Shreyas Iyer’s Father Slams BCCI For Asia Cup Exclusion: 'Don't Know What Else He Has To Do'

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025 Preview: Schedule, Prize Money, Live Streaming, More

  2. US Open Draw: Carlos Alcaraz On Novak Djokovic Collision Course; Iga Swiatek Could Face Coco Gauff

  3. US Open: Nick Kyrgios Withdraws From Singles Main Draw With Knee Injury

  4. Swiatek-Ruud Vs Errani-Vavassori, US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Final: Italian Duo Defend Title In Thrilling Win

  5. US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Semi-Final: Swiatek-Ruud Beat Top Seeds To Set Up Final Clash With Errani-Vavassori

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Aatma Nirbhar Paradigm

  2. CBI Arrests Eight J&K Police Officers Over Custodial Torture

  3. After Bihar, Will ECI Storm Enter Bengal?

  4. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

  5. Future of School Students In Tribal Belt Near Mumbai Hangs In Balance After Several Schools Are Declared Illegal

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Imran Khan Granted Bail By the Supreme Court Of Pakistan

  2. Trump’s Tariff War Gives India-Russia Ties A Boost

  3. Beyond Success: Why Indian Diaspora Faces New Backlash In America

  4. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  5. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

Latest Stories

  1. SC Surprised by Parties’ Inaction, Directs Them to Help Bihar Voters File Claims

  2. Nishaanchi Song Neend Bhi Teri Out: Aaishvary Thackeray, Vedika Pinto's Romantic Ballad Captures Fragility Of Love

  3. Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sri Lanka's Ex-President, Arrested Over Alleged Misuse Of Fund

  4. India 1-0 Bangladesh LIVE Score, SAFF U17 Women’s Championship 2025: Blue Colts Take Early Lead In Round 2 Clash

  5. Horoscope Today, August 22, 2025: Predictions for Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn, and All Zodiac Signs

  6. China, India, Russia: Three Eurasian Economies Amidst 'Unipolar' Geopolitics

  7. US Suspends Truck Driver Visas After Florida Crash That Killed Three

  8. Maharashtra Special Public Security Act, Pre-Emptive Criminalisation And Indefinite Surveillance