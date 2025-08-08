Actress Sonakshi Sinha has stepped into a powerful avatar for her Telugu debut in Jatadhara, which stars Sudheer Babu as the male lead. The teaser for the upcoming mythological supernatural thriller was unveiled on Friday, August 8. Sonakshi has stunned us with her never-seen-before avatar, a demonic goddess who represents greed. Sudheer's character is someone who is divine and "born from sacrifice".