Jatadhara marks Sonakshi Sinha's debut in Telugu cinema
The mythological supernatural thriller will witness an epic battle between Sonakshi and Sudheer Babu
It has been directed by Venkat Kalyan and Abhishek Jaiswal
Actress Sonakshi Sinha has stepped into a powerful avatar for her Telugu debut in Jatadhara, which stars Sudheer Babu as the male lead. The teaser for the upcoming mythological supernatural thriller was unveiled on Friday, August 8. Sonakshi has stunned us with her never-seen-before avatar, a demonic goddess who represents greed. Sudheer's character is someone who is divine and "born from sacrifice".
Sharing the riveting teaser on social media, Zee Studios captioned it, "A hero born from sacrifice - A darkness fueled by greed. The clash begins — #JatadharaTeaser Out Now #AwakeningBegins (sic)".
Sonakshi and Sudheer will have an epic showdown, and we got a hint of it in the teaser. Both seem to dominate the screen with their commanding presence.
Watch Jatadhara teaser here.
From the teaser, we can make it out that the film will have a compelling narrative with breathtaking visuals.
Also, the gripping background score, high-end VFX, and aesthetic add to the cinematic spectacle.
It has been directed by Venkat Kalyan and Abhishek Jaiswal, and produced by Zee Studios, Umesh Kumar Bansal, Shivin Narang, Aruna Agarwal, Prerna Arora, Shilpa Singhal, and Nikhil Nanda. Akshay Kejriwal and Kussum Arora have served as the co-producers.
Jatadhara has been shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi to have a pan-India release.
As per reports, the film, revolving around the folklore of the Anantha Padmanabha Swamy Temple, will explore its myths and mystifying powers.
The release date of Jatadhara is yet to be confirmed.
On the work front, Sonakshi was last seen in the suspense thriller Nikita Roy, which failed at the box office. Sudheer Babu was last seen in Maa Nanna Superhero and Harom Hara, both of which received negative reviews.