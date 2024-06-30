On the opening day of ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, the movie made Rs 95.3 crore. However, on Friday, the movie made Rs 57.6 crores at the box office in all languages. As the weekend crept in, the movie made Rs 67.1 crore on Saturday. This shot the total collection of the film over three days to Rs 220 crores at the domestic box office. The film is also faring well at the international box office. It has raked in Rs 298.5 crore in two days. It is expected to fetch more money on Sunday. The film has been released in all the South Indian languages and in Hindi in 2D and 3D formats.