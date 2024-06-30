After much anticipation, Nag Ashwin’s magnum opus ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ was released in theatres on June 27. The Prabhas-Deepika Padukone starrer was released on Thursday. Box office experts speculated that the film would rake in big bucks over the weekend. As reported by Sacnilk.com, ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ has earned Rs 220 crores at the box office in all languages in three days of its release.
On the opening day of ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, the movie made Rs 95.3 crore. However, on Friday, the movie made Rs 57.6 crores at the box office in all languages. As the weekend crept in, the movie made Rs 67.1 crore on Saturday. This shot the total collection of the film over three days to Rs 220 crores at the domestic box office. The film is also faring well at the international box office. It has raked in Rs 298.5 crore in two days. It is expected to fetch more money on Sunday. The film has been released in all the South Indian languages and in Hindi in 2D and 3D formats.
Speaking about ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ at a press conference, Kamal Haasan praised how director Nag Ashwin has chosen to portray the mythological film. He said, “We have been seeing many signifiers that Indian cinema is moving towards global entertainment, and ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ is one among them. Nag Ashwin carefully handled the subject of mythology without any religious bias. Across the world, only Japan, China, and Greek civilizations can come close to the Indian heritage of storytelling. Ashwin has chosen stories from that and executed it with much patience by bringing everyone together.”
Starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani, ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ tells the story of what happened after the Kurukshetra war in Mahabharata. The film takes place 6000 years after the war.