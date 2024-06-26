'Kalki 2898 AD' Box Office Prediction: Prabhas Starrer Expected To Earn Rs 100 Crore Worldwide On Day 1

'Kalki 2898 AD' starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan, is all set to hit the screens worldwide on Thursday, July 27. The big-budget action film, is likely to see a massive opening at the Indian box office as well as overseas. Outlook India spoke to producer and film business expert Girish Johar to know the day 1 box office prediction of 'Kalki 2898 AD'. Read on to know what he said.
Girish Johar said that the buzz of 'Kalki 2898 AD' is ''simply extraordinary'', especially down South there is a huge craze of the film and it is expected to have a mammoth start in India and also overseas. ''As of now, it will have a fantastic start and depending on word of mouth, it might also grow. The good part is that it's a Thursday, non-holiday. The numbers are obviously subjected to the expectations of the audiences. There is a positive sign as of now,'' he said.
Adding to it, he said, ''I am expecting a Rs 100 crore worldwide. If it happens, it will be Prabhas' fifth film after Salaar to earn Rs 100 crore on day 1 all across the world. That's a big achievement.''
For the unversed, 'Prabhas' earlier releases- 'Baahubali', 'Saaho', 'Adipurush' and 'Salaar' entered the Rs 100 crore club worldwide on the opening day.
He also said that he would be happy if the sci-fi triller earns Rs 100 crore from the domestic market alone.
When asked why the makers haven't promoted the film on a larger scale, Johar said, ''They are just keeping the inquisitive level high in the film. Even during the press conference when they were asked about the story, they didn't reveal much. They just introduced the world of the film to the audience and the story to be unleashed on the big screen.''
He concluded, ''Having said that expectations have risen from the earlier trailer. The second trailer has worked. The audience loved it and the awareness level has also been good. It can be said that their marketing technique worked because of the kind of advance bookings we have seen.''
Directed by Nag Ashwin, 'Kalki 2898 AD' also stars Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani.