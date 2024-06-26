'Kalki 2898 AD' Box Office Prediction: Prabhas Starrer Expected To Earn Rs 100 Crore Worldwide On Day 1

Girish Johar said that the buzz of 'Kalki 2898 AD' is ''simply extraordinary'', especially down South there is a huge craze of the film and it is expected to have a mammoth start in India and also overseas. ''As of now, it will have a fantastic start and depending on word of mouth, it might also grow. The good part is that it's a Thursday, non-holiday. The numbers are obviously subjected to the expectations of the audiences. There is a positive sign as of now,'' he said.