Art & Entertainment

'Kalki 2898 AD' Box Office Prediction: Prabhas Starrer Expected To Earn Rs 100 Crore Worldwide On Day 1

'Kalki 2898 AD' Box Office Prediction: The sci-fi thriller which is made on a huge budget is expected to take the box office by storm on day 1.

Kalki 2898 AD
'Kalki 2898 AD' Box Office Prediction Photo: Instagram
info_icon

'Kalki 2898 AD' starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan, is all set to hit the screens worldwide on Thursday, July 27. The big-budget action film, is likely to see a massive opening at the Indian box office as well as overseas. Outlook India spoke to producer and film business expert Girish Johar to know the day 1 box office prediction of 'Kalki 2898 AD'. Read on to know what he said.

Girish Johar said that the buzz of 'Kalki 2898 AD' is ''simply extraordinary'', especially down South there is a huge craze of the film and it is expected to have a mammoth start in India and also overseas. ''As of now, it will have a fantastic start and depending on word of mouth, it might also grow. The good part is that it's a Thursday, non-holiday. The numbers are obviously subjected to the expectations of the audiences. There is a positive sign as of now,'' he said.

Adding to it, he said, ''I am expecting a Rs 100 crore worldwide. If it happens, it will be Prabhas' fifth film after Salaar to earn Rs 100 crore on day 1 all across the world. That's a big achievement.''

For the unversed, 'Prabhas' earlier releases- 'Baahubali', 'Saaho', 'Adipurush' and 'Salaar' entered the Rs 100 crore club worldwide on the opening day.

He also said that he would be happy if the sci-fi triller earns Rs 100 crore from the domestic market alone.

When asked why the makers haven't promoted the film on a larger scale, Johar said, ''They are just keeping the inquisitive level high in the film. Even during the press conference when they were asked about the story, they didn't reveal much. They just introduced the world of the film to the audience and the story to be unleashed on the big screen.''

He concluded, ''Having said that expectations have risen from the earlier trailer. The second trailer has worked. The audience loved it and the awareness level has also been good. It can be said that their marketing technique worked because of the kind of advance bookings we have seen.''

Directed by Nag Ashwin, 'Kalki 2898 AD' also stars Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News, June 26, LIVE: No Relief For Arvind Kejriwal In Delhi Liquor Policy Case
  2. No Relief For Arvind Kejriwal; Delhi Court Allows 3-Day CBI Custody For Delhi CM
  3. Akhilesh Yadav’s Message To LS Speaker Om Birla: ‘Expect No Public Representative’s Voice Will Be Stifled’
  4. Hope Voice Of Opposition Will Be Allowed In Lok Sabha: Rahul Gandhi
  5. Karnataka: Bengaluru Court Rejects Bail Plea Of Prajwal Revanna In Sexual Assault Case
Entertainment News
  1. 'Kalki 2898 AD' Box Office Prediction: Prabhas Starrer Expected To Earn Rs 100 Crore Worldwide On Day 1
  2. Rashmika Mandanna Attends Childhood Friend's Wedding In Kodagu; Says 'I Miss Home'
  3. 'MaXXXine': Lilly Collins, Kevin Bacon, Giancarlo Esposito Attend The Los Angeles Premiere
  4. Kamal Haasan And S Shankar Confirm ‘Indian 3’: Our Initial Idea Was To Do Only One Part
  5. Neil Nitin Mukesh Calls ‘New York’ Turning Point In His Career, Says Story Is Still Relevant
Sports News
  1. India At Paris Olympics 2024: Five Boxers Set To Train In Germany Ahead Of The Games
  2. County Championship 2024: Ollie Robinson Registers Second-Most Expensive Over In First-Class Cricket
  3. India At Paris Olympics: Judoka Tulika Maan Shifts Focus To Medal Pursuit After Surprise Quota
  4. Formula 1: Lando Norris Has 'Emerged From The Pack' As Red Bull's Main Threat, Says Horner
  5. SA Vs AFG, T20 World Cup SF: 'Best Game' Is Yet To Come, Says South Africa Coach Rob Walter
World News
  1. Kenya President William Ruto Rejects New Tax Bill, Sends It Back To Parliament After Deadly Protests Kill 23
  2. Italy PM Pays Homage To Satnam Singh In Parliament, Condemns 'Inhumane Act' That Killed Indian Farm Worker
  3. Swiss Inspect The Damage After Sudden Storms Flood Roads, Halt Air Traffic In Geneva
  4. Russia Begins Closed Door Trial For WSJ Reporter Evan Gershkovich: Who Is He And Why Was He Arrested?
  5. Keira Knightley Makes A Chic Return To Paris Fashion Week In Chanel
Latest Stories
  1. Texas Roadhouse Rolls To Be Sold At Walmart In These Select States: Report
  2. New Lok Sabha, Same Story Of Hate
  3. Social Media Post On Alleged 'Animal Slaughter' Sparks Communal Tensions, Vandalism In Himachal's Nahan
  4. Shiromani Akali Dal: Senior Leaders Revolt Against Party President Sukhbir Badal, Want Him To Step Down
  5. Lok Sabha: Om Birla Returns As Speaker, Sparks Row Over Emergency Remarks | Key Points
  6. Sports News June 26 Highlights: Hockey India Announces 16-Member Squad For Paris Olympic Games 2024
  7. Breaking News, June 26, LIVE: No Relief For Arvind Kejriwal In Delhi Liquor Policy Case