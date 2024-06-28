'Kalki 2898 AD' Box Office Collection Day 1: Prabhas Starrer Earns Rs 95 Crore In India; Collects Rs 180 Crore Worldwide

'Kalki 2898 AD' hit the theatres worldwide on June 27. Led by Prabhas, the sci-fi thriller boasts of a stellar cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Kamal Haasan. The Nag Ashwin directorial took a mammoth opening at the box office and has scripted history by becoming the third biggest opener in Indian cinema as it has earned Rs 180 crore worldwide according to early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk.com.
As per the report, 'Kalki 2898 AD' collected around Rs 95 crore net in India on day 1 for all languages. It minted Rs 64.5 crore nett in Telugu, Rs 4 crore nett in Tamil, Rs 24 crore nett in Hindi and Rs 2.2 crore in Malayalam.
'Kalki 2898 AD' had an overall 85.15% Telugu occupancy on Thursday. Night shows had the highest occupancy of 90.35%, morning shows witnessed an attendance of 86.36%, evening shows had 82.33% followed by 81.56% in the afternoon shows.
The gross collection of 'Kalki 2898 AD' is around Rs 115 crore and it is said to have collected an estimated Rs 180 crore globally on day 1 of its release. With its thunderous opening, Prabhas starrer has surpassed the global opening records of Yash's 'KGF 2' (Rs 159 crore), Prabhas' 'Salaar' (Rs 158 crore), Thalapathy Vijay's 'Leo' (Rs 142.75 crore), 'Sahoo' (Rs 130 crore) and Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' (Rs 129 crore). Jr NTR and Ram Charan starrer action drama 'RRR' is still the highest Indian opener that earned Rs 223 crore, followed by 'Baahubali 2' which grossed over Rs 217 crore on day 1 at the box office.
'Kalki 2898 AD' has mostly received positive reviews from audiences and critics. The word of mouth will help the movie to mint moolah at the box office.
'Kalki 2898 AD' is set in a dystopian world. It tells the story of a bounty hunter called Bhairava (Prabhas) whose mission is to make a life for himself in the Complex ruled by Supreme Yaskin (Kamal Haasan). The film surprised us with the cameos from actors like Vijay Devarakonda, Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur and Anna Ben.