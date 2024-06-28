'Kalki 2898 AD' Box Office Collection Day 1: Prabhas Starrer Earns Rs 95 Crore In India; Collects Rs 180 Crore Worldwide

The gross collection of 'Kalki 2898 AD' is around Rs 115 crore and it is said to have collected an estimated Rs 180 crore globally on day 1 of its release. With its thunderous opening, Prabhas starrer has surpassed the global opening records of Yash's 'KGF 2' (Rs 159 crore), Prabhas' 'Salaar' (Rs 158 crore), Thalapathy Vijay's 'Leo' (Rs 142.75 crore), 'Sahoo' (Rs 130 crore) and Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' (Rs 129 crore). Jr NTR and Ram Charan starrer action drama 'RRR' is still the highest Indian opener that earned Rs 223 crore, followed by 'Baahubali 2' which grossed over Rs 217 crore on day 1 at the box office.