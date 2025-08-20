Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Chandrababu Naidu, also visited the family. In one video, he was seen holding Jayakrishna close and consoling him. Condoling Padmaja's death, Naidu wrote on X, "I was deeply shocked to learn of the passing of Padmaja, the wife of my brother-in-law Nandamuri Jayakrishna and the sister of Daggubati Venkateswara Rao. This incident has filled our family with sorrow. I pray to God that Padmaja’s soul finds peace."