Padmaja was the eldest daughter-in-law of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and legendary actor Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao
She was the wife of Nandamuri Jayakrishna
Nandamuri Balakrishna wiped away tears, mourning the death of his sister-in-law
Nandamuri Padmaja, the wife of Nandamuri Jayakrishna, passed away on Tuesday, August 19, 2025, in Hyderabad. She was the eldest daughter-in-law of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and legendary actor Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (Sr NTR). Padmaja was 73.
As per reports, Padmaja had been suffering from age-related illnesses. Several members of the family, including brother-in-law actor-politician Nandamuri Balakrishna and his daughter Tejaswini, arrived for her final rites. BJP MP and Padmaja’s sister-in-law, Daggubati Purandeswari also arrived to pay her last respect.
In one of the videos that has gone viral, Balakrishna was seen in tears as he greeted people who came to offer condolences.
Balakrishna turned emotional as he mourned the untimely loss of Padmaja. He was seen trying to hold back his tears in a video. His fans and supporters asked the actor to stay strong.
Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Chandrababu Naidu, also visited the family. In one video, he was seen holding Jayakrishna close and consoling him. Condoling Padmaja's death, Naidu wrote on X, "I was deeply shocked to learn of the passing of Padmaja, the wife of my brother-in-law Nandamuri Jayakrishna and the sister of Daggubati Venkateswara Rao. This incident has filled our family with sorrow. I pray to God that Padmaja’s soul finds peace."
May her soul rest in peace, and we offer our heartfelt condolences to the family.