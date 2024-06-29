'Kalki 2898 AD' Box Office Collection Day 2: Prabhas Starrer Witnesses Huge Drop But Nears Rs 150 Crore In India

Prabhas' 'Kalki 2898 AD' which hit the screens worldwide on June 27, is creating a tsunami at the box office. The Nag Ashwin directorial witnessed a drastic drop on Friday, on day 2, as it earned Rs 54 crore (across all languages) at the box office, as per a Sacnilk report. The Hindi language version earned Rs 22.5 crore, while the Telugu version amassed Rs 25.65 crore, Tamil version earned Rs 3.5 crore, the Malayalam version made Rs 2 crore while Kannada version minted only Rs 0.35 crore. So, the two-day collections of 'Kalki 2898 AD' in all versions is almost Rs 150 crore. It has collected Rs 149.3 crore in just two days.