'Kalki 2898 AD' Box Office Collection Day 2: Prabhas Starrer Witnesses Huge Drop But Nears Rs 150 Crore In India

'Kalki 2898 AD' Box Office Collection Day 2: Prabhas starrer earned Rs 54 crore (across all languages) at the box office, as per a Sacnilk report. It has collected Rs 149.3 crore in just two days.

A still of Prabhas from Kalki 2898 AD
'Kalki 2898 AD' Box Office Collection Day 2 Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Prabhas' 'Kalki 2898 AD' which hit the screens worldwide on June 27, is creating a tsunami at the box office. The Nag Ashwin directorial witnessed a drastic drop on Friday, on day 2, as it earned Rs 54 crore (across all languages) at the box office, as per a Sacnilk report. The Hindi language version earned Rs 22.5 crore, while the Telugu version amassed Rs 25.65 crore, Tamil version earned Rs 3.5 crore, the Malayalam version made Rs 2 crore while Kannada version minted only Rs 0.35 crore. So, the two-day collections of 'Kalki 2898 AD' in all versions is almost Rs 150 crore. It has collected Rs 149.3 crore in just two days.

The same report also stated that the Prabhas-led film had an overall 65.02% Telugu occupancy on Friday. Night Shows witnessed 82.95%, evening shows saw an attendance of 69.46%, afternoon shows saw an occupancy of 59.12%, and morning shows saw footfalls of 48.55%.

Talking about the worldwide collection of 'Kalki 2898 AD', it was expected to rake in Rs 300 crore worldwide in 2 days, but added only Rs 280 crore in two days in its back account.  

'Kalki 2898 AD' which is a blend of Hindu epic Mahabharata and science fiction, is a big-budget film which is made on a whopping budget of Rs 600 crore. It is produced by Vyjayanthi Movies. Apart from Prabhas, it has a stellar cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, Disha Patani, Saswata Chatterjee and Shobhana. There are special cameo appearances by Dulquer Salmaan, Vijay Deverakonda, and Mrunal Thakur.

'Kalki 2898 AD' which released on Thursday in six languages: Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi and English, has received positive responses from critics and audiences.

Prabhas plays Bhairava while Deepika Padukone plays Sumati in the film, Amitabh Bachchan is seen in the role of The Immortal Ashwatthama. Kamal Haasan is the villain Yaskin in the sci-fi thriller.

