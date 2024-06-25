South Cinema

Salman Khan And Rajinikanth To Star In 'Jawan' Director Atlee's Next Film? Here's What We Know

A recent report has revealed that Atlee is in talks with Salman Khan and Rajinikanth for his next flick. Here's what we know so far.

X
Rajinikanth, Salman Khan Photo: X
info_icon

After the success of ‘Jawan’, Atlee has become one of the most sought-after directors in the industry. Recently, it was reported that he will be helming a project with Salman Khan in the lead. Amidst this, another development has revealed that the director will also be roping in Rajinikanth for this flick.

As reported by Bollywood Hungama, Atlee is currently in talks with both Salman Khan and Rajinikanth to headline his next project. The untitled film is currently under work and the director is confident that both these megastars will give him the green light. The report also mentioned that the director will be meeting the two actors next month.

The report also quoted a source who said, “Sun Pictures will be producing the film, and they share a family-like bond with superstar Rajinikanth. Atlee, on the other hand, has been in touch with Salman Khan for the last two years. They are confident to get both Rajinikanth and Salman Khan on board.”

The makers of this untitled film are hoping to get all the formalities wrapped by the end of this year. Additionally, the report also mentioned that Khan will be aiming to start working on this film after he wraps up ‘Sikandar.’ The source continued, “Salman Khan aims to start Atlee film after wrapping up ‘Sikandar’. Superstar Rajinikanth, on the other hand, will take this up after ‘Coolie’. It is a combination to be remembered for generations.”

On the work front, Khan was last seen in ‘Tiger 3’. He is currently working on AR Murugadoss’ ‘Sikandar’ where he will be sharing the screen with Rashmika Mandanna. On the other hand, Rajinikanth was last seen in a cameo role in his daughter’s film, ‘Lal Salaam.’

Atlee to collaborate with Salman Khan for his next project - Instagram
Atlee To Team Up With Salman Khan And Not Allu Arjun For His Next Project? Here's What We Know

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News June 25 LIVE: Lok Sabha In For Speaker Contest First Time Since 1946; London-Bound Air India Flight Gets Bomb Threat
  2. 1 Month Of Game Zone Fire: Shops, Educational Institutes In Rajkot Observe Bandh
  3. London-bound Air India Flight Receives Bomb Threat, Suspect Apprehended
  4. Bihar Govt Cancels Rs 826 Crore-Contracts Awarded During 'Mahagathbandhan' Regime
  5. Protests Erupt In Northwest Delhi's Mangolpuri Over Anti-Encroachment Demolition At Mosque
Entertainment News
  1. Shahid Kapoor's Wife Mira Rajput Reveals She Almost Had Miscarriage During Her First Pregnancy
  2. Salman Khan And Rajinikanth To Star In 'Jawan' Director Atlee's Next Film? Here's What We Know
  3. Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency' To Now Release In September On THIS Date; Check Out New Poster
  4. 'Chandu Champion' Box Office Collection Day 11: Kartik Aaryan Starrer Enters The Rs 50 Crore Club
  5. Watch: Salman Khan Attends Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal's Reception Amidst Tight Security
Sports News
  1. AFG Vs BAN: Gulbadin Naib Fakes Injury On Cue, Becomes First Cricketer 'To Die And Come Back To Life' - T20 World Cup Reactions
  2. Euro 2024: Spain Defeat Albania 1-0, Keep Clean Sheet Intact - In Pics
  3. Today World Sports News Live: Croatia Bow Out Of UEFA Euro 2024; AFG Qualify For The T20 World Cup SFs
  4. England At UEFA Euro 2024: ENG Boss Gareth Southgate Unaware Of Gary Lineker's Four-Letter Critique
  5. Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup Super 8 Highlights: Rashid Khan & Co Beat Tigers, Knock Australia Out
World News
  1. South Korea Slams North Korea's Fresh Trash Balloon Launches And Threatens Loudspeaker Broadcasts
  2. Julian Assange Freed In WikiLeaks Espionage Case | Who Is He?
  3. South Korean Rescuers Search Burned Factory After A Blaze Killed 22, Mostly Chinese Migrants
  4. US And Allies Clash With Tehran And Moscow Over Iranian Nuclear Programme At UN Security Council
  5. Gaza: Israel Airstrikes Leave 11 Palestinians Dead As Bloodbath Sees No End
Latest Stories
  1. Kejriwal Verdict: Delhi High Court's Order On Delhi CM's Bail Today
  2. NEET-2024: Bihar Police Finds Sanjeev Mukhiya Gang-Cybercriminals Nexus In Paper Leak
  3. What Is NEET PG, Why Has It Been Postponed Amid NEET-UG Row & Protest By Candidates | Explained
  4. Watch: Salman Khan Attends Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal's Reception Amidst Tight Security
  5. 'Chandu Champion' Box Office Collection Day 11: Kartik Aaryan Starrer Enters The Rs 50 Crore Club
  6. West Indies Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup Super 8 Highlights: Jansen's Six Takes SA Into Semi-Finals
  7. NEET, NET Controversy: Testing Times For India's Education System
  8. Breaking News June 25 LIVE: Lok Sabha In For Speaker Contest First Time Since 1946; London-Bound Air India Flight Gets Bomb Threat