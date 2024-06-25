After the success of ‘Jawan’, Atlee has become one of the most sought-after directors in the industry. Recently, it was reported that he will be helming a project with Salman Khan in the lead. Amidst this, another development has revealed that the director will also be roping in Rajinikanth for this flick.
As reported by Bollywood Hungama, Atlee is currently in talks with both Salman Khan and Rajinikanth to headline his next project. The untitled film is currently under work and the director is confident that both these megastars will give him the green light. The report also mentioned that the director will be meeting the two actors next month.
The report also quoted a source who said, “Sun Pictures will be producing the film, and they share a family-like bond with superstar Rajinikanth. Atlee, on the other hand, has been in touch with Salman Khan for the last two years. They are confident to get both Rajinikanth and Salman Khan on board.”
The makers of this untitled film are hoping to get all the formalities wrapped by the end of this year. Additionally, the report also mentioned that Khan will be aiming to start working on this film after he wraps up ‘Sikandar.’ The source continued, “Salman Khan aims to start Atlee film after wrapping up ‘Sikandar’. Superstar Rajinikanth, on the other hand, will take this up after ‘Coolie’. It is a combination to be remembered for generations.”
On the work front, Khan was last seen in ‘Tiger 3’. He is currently working on AR Murugadoss’ ‘Sikandar’ where he will be sharing the screen with Rashmika Mandanna. On the other hand, Rajinikanth was last seen in a cameo role in his daughter’s film, ‘Lal Salaam.’