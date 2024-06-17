Superstar Allu Arjun was reportedly all set to collaborate with filmmaker Atlee but as per a report in Telugu360, Atlee’s film with Allu Arjun got shelved. It was reported that it disturbed the 'Jawan' director that Allu Arjun didn't give his final nod and kept him waiting. Atlee then narrated the idea to Salman Khan.
As per the latest update, Salman has given his nod to the project and it will be announced shortly. As per the report in the same portal, Atlee is currently locking the final script.
Sun Pictures will produce the upcoming project and both Salman and Atlee are said to be getting remunerations for the film. Salman is currently shooting for AR Murugadoss' 'Sikandar'. It will release on Eid 2025 release and the shoot is expected to be completed before March 2025. The superstar is currently focussing on 'Sikandar' and has kept his other projects on hold. The shooting formalities for Atlee's directorial will reportedly start next year. If this report happens to be true, then it will be Atlee and Salman's first film together.
As per a report in Peeping Moon, Atlee's discussions with Salman are also at the very initial stage.
Earlier, there were reports that Atlee’s demand of 80 crore for the project with Allu Arjun has led ot its cancellation. But a source informed Peeping Moon that those were “baseless conjectures." The source also said that Atlee and Allu Arjun share mutual respect, and the project didn't happen as it didn't not align with each other’s preferences.
Allu Arjun will be seen in the much-awaited sequel 'Pushpa 2: The Rule'. As per a report in Pinkvilla, the Sukumar-directorial is postponed. It was scheduled to release on August 15. The actioner is said to be releasing in December. There is no official announcement yet.