Allu Sirish Is 'Finally & Happily' Engaged To Girlfriend Nayanika; Check Out Pictures That Exude Love And Elegance

Actor Allu Sirish, younger brother of Allu Arjun, got engaged to his girlfriend Nayanika Reddy on Friday, October 31, 2025, in a dreamy ceremony. It was an intimate yet elegant family affair with the Allu and Konidela families in attendance. Allu Arjun with his family, Chiranjeevi and his family, Ram Charan and Upasana, and Varun Tej with Lavanya attended the engagement ceremony of Allu Sirish and Nayanika. The occasion exuded warmth and togetherness.
On Friday, taking to his Instagram handle Allu Sirish shared pics from his engagement ceremony and wrote, "I’m finally & happily engaged to the love of my life, Nayanika! (sic)."
Sirish opted for a white customised outfit by Manish Malhotra, while Nayanika looked ravishing in a Sabyasachi red lehenga. Both complemented each other with their outfits. The ceremony followed Telugu traditions. The decorations with soft hues, floral details, and an intimate ambience perfectly matched the couple’s vibe.
Sirish and Nayanika were all smiles as they put rings on each other, with the family members and guests cheering for them.
Allu Sirish had earlier shared the news of his engagement on the birth anniversary of his grandfather-actor Allu Ramalingaiah. He posted a picture with Nayanika on social media and wrote, "Today, on the birth anniversary of my grandfather, Allu Ramalingaiah garu, I feel blessed to share something very close to my heart- I will be getting engaged to Nayanika on 31st October."
"My grandmother, who recently passed away, always wished to see me married. Though she is not with us, I know she is blessing us from above as we begin this journey together. Our families have embraced our love with immense joy," he added.