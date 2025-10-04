Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda Are Engaged; Check Out Wedding Details

The rumours about Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s relationship have been doing the rounds for many years now. Though they never confirmed it officially, their gestures towards each other defined their relationship. Also, they are often spotted together at various events and occasions. In the past, Vijay had opened up about his relationship status and almost confirmed the speculations. Their dating rumours gained momentum in January 2023, when they went on vacation together in the Maldives. Reports about their wedding have also surfaced occasionally. The latest reports claimed that Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are engaged. Vijay's team has confirmed it.