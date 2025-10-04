Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda Are Engaged; Check Out Wedding Details

The latest report confirms Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda engagement
They will tie the knot in February 2026
Vijay and Rashmika have been rumoured to be dating each other since 2018
The rumours about Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s relationship have been doing the rounds for many years now. Though they never confirmed it officially, their gestures towards each other defined their relationship. Also, they are often spotted together at various events and occasions. In the past, Vijay had opened up about his relationship status and almost confirmed the speculations. Their dating rumours gained momentum in January 2023, when they went on vacation together in the Maldives. Reports about their wedding have also surfaced occasionally. The latest reports claimed that Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are engaged. Vijay's team has confirmed it.
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's engagement
On Friday, there were reports of Rashmika Mandanna's engagement with Vijay Deverakonda. On Saturday morning, Vijay's team confirmed the news of his engagement to Hindustan Times.
Nothing much about their engagement is revealed yet. However, his team has confirmed that the couple will get married in February 2026. Rashmika are Vijay are yet to announce their engagement.
About Rashmika and Vijay's relationship
Rashmika and Vijay have been rumoured to be in a relationship since 2018, when they first worked together in Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade (2019).
In 2024, confirming their relationship status, they said they were not single but didn't mention the names of their partners.
In August, the couple attended the 43rd India Day Parade in New York, where they led the event. They also attended an event titled Bharat Beyond Borders.
Rashmika and Vijay's work front
On the professional front, Rashmika's last release was Kuberaa. She will be next seen in Maddock’s Thama opposite Ayushmann Khurrana. It will hit the screens on Diwali 2025. She will also star in Cocktail 2 with Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor. She also has The Girlfriend and Mysaa in her kitty.
Vijay's last outing was Kingdom. He will be seen in Ravi Kiran Kola's Rowdy Janardhana.