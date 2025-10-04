Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda Are Engaged; Check Out Wedding Details

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, who have been rumoured to be dating each other since 2018, are engaged.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda engagement
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are engaged Photo: Instagram
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The latest report confirms Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda engagement

  • They will tie the knot in February 2026

  • Vijay and Rashmika have been rumoured to be dating each other since 2018

The rumours about Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s relationship have been doing the rounds for many years now. Though they never confirmed it officially, their gestures towards each other defined their relationship. Also, they are often spotted together at various events and occasions. In the past, Vijay had opened up about his relationship status and almost confirmed the speculations. Their dating rumours gained momentum in January 2023, when they went on vacation together in the Maldives. Reports about their wedding have also surfaced occasionally. The latest reports claimed that Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are engaged. Vijay's team has confirmed it.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's engagement

On Friday, there were reports of Rashmika Mandanna's engagement with Vijay Deverakonda. On Saturday morning, Vijay's team confirmed the news of his engagement to Hindustan Times.

Nothing much about their engagement is revealed yet. However, his team has confirmed that the couple will get married in February 2026. Rashmika are Vijay are yet to announce their engagement.

Thama first look posters - Instagram/Maddock Films
Thama: Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui's First Look Posters From Horror Comedy Unveiled

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

About Rashmika and Vijay's relationship

Rashmika and Vijay have been rumoured to be in a relationship since 2018, when they first worked together in Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade (2019).

Related Content
Related Content

In 2024, confirming their relationship status, they said they were not single but didn't mention the names of their partners.

In August, the couple attended the 43rd India Day Parade in New York, where they led the event. They also attended an event titled Bharat Beyond Borders.

Kingdom lands in controversy for allegedly misrepresenting Sri Lankan Tamils - Instagram
Vijay Deverakonda Starrer Kingdom Sparks Controversy; Faces Protests And Calls For Ban Over ‘Anti-Tamil’ Portrayal

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Rashmika and Vijay's work front

On the professional front, Rashmika's last release was Kuberaa. She will be next seen in Maddock’s Thama opposite Ayushmann Khurrana. It will hit the screens on Diwali 2025. She will also star in Cocktail 2 with Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor. She also has The Girlfriend and Mysaa in her kitty.

Vijay's last outing was Kingdom. He will be seen in Ravi Kiran Kola's Rowdy Janardhana.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 3: Jadeja’s Spin Puts WI On Rack As Rahul Pulls Off Brilliant Slip Catch

  2. New Zealand Vs Australia Cricket LIVE Score, 3rd T20I: NZ Hunt Series-Levelling Victory

  3. India Vs West Indies, 1st Test Day 3 Live Streaming: Check Ahmedabad's Hourly Weather Forecast Today

  4. India Vs West Indies 1st Test: Shubman Gill Makes Bold Declaration - Check State Of Play In Ahmedabad

  5. Nepal Women Vs Malaysia Women Live Streaming, 2nd T20I: NEP-W To Bowl First - Check Playing XIs

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Shanghai Masters 2025: Taylor Fritz Seals Nervy Win Over Fabian Marozsan; Casper Ruud Withdraws Injured

  2. China Open 2025: Pegula Seals Three-Set Win Over Navarro To Set Up Semi-Final Clash With Noskova

  3. Marin Cilic Vs Novak Djokovic, Shanghai Masters 2025: Serb Seals Straight-Sets Win In Opener

  4. Amanda Anisimova Vs Jasmine Paolini, China Open: Third Seed Rallies To Win, Sets Up Coco Gauff Semi-Final

  5. China Open 2025: Coco Gauff Advances To Semi-Finals With Straight-Set Win Over Eva Lys

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. CPI (M) Reaches Out To Hindu Groups, Choosing Pragmatism Over Ideology In Kerala Politics

  2. Bhiwandi’s Looming Crisis: Powerloom Struggles, Fund Misallocation, And Housing Gaps

  3. Day In Pics: October 03, 2025

  4. BJP Calls Rahul Gandhi 'Flag-Bearer of Anti-India Forces' Over Colombia Remarks

  5. SIT Says Journalist Rajiv Pratap Died in Drunken Road Accident, Family Alleges Foul Play

Entertainment News

  1. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

  2. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

  3. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Review | Predictable, Deeply Unfelt, And Hammed Up

  4. Lalanna's Song Review | An Unsettling Elegy And The Perils Of Cyclical Abuse

  5. Kantara Chapter 1: Prabhas, Yash, Jr NTR And Others Hail Rishab Shetty Starrer; Call It 'Masterpiece'

US News

  1. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  2. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  3. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

  4. Trump Threatens 100 per cent Tariff on Foreign Films, Alarming Hollywood

  5. Epstein Files Link Elon Musk, Prince Andrew to Financier’s Circle

World News

  1. Trump Gives Hamas Ultimatum on Gaza Ceasefire Plan: 'Last Chance Before All Hell Breaks Loose'

  2. Indian Diaspora And The Shifting Ground Beneath Their Feet

  3. Indonesia School Collapse: Three More Bodies Found, Death Toll Rises To Eight

  4. Pakistan Eyes NATO-Like Alliance Through Saudi Defence Pact

  5. Direct Flights Between India And China To Resume At The End Of The Month

Latest Stories

  1. Cyclone Shakti Approaches Maharashtra: IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alert Until October 7

  2. Daily Horoscope For October 4, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Aries, Leo, And Libra

  3. Weekly Horoscope, October 5-11, 2025: Career, Finance, and Relationship Insights for Aries, Gemini, and Libra

  4. Two Indian Men Sentenced To Prison And Caning For Singapore Hotel Robberies

  5. Federal Lawsuit Challenges Trump’s $100,000 H-1B Visa Fee

  6. New Zealand Vs Australia Cricket LIVE Score, 3rd T20I: NZ Hunt Series-Levelling Victory

  7. Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 2: Rishab Shetty Starrer Crosses Rs 100 Crore Mark

  8. Delhi NCR Rain Forecast: Weekend Weather Settles Before Major Western Disturbance