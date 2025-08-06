Vijay Deverakonda Starrer Kingdom Sparks Controversy; Faces Protests And Calls For Ban Over ‘Anti-Tamil’ Portrayal

Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) accused the Kingdom filmmakers of hurting Tamil sentiments by allegedly showing the Sri Lankan Tamils in a bad light.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Kingdom controversy
Kingdom lands in controversy for allegedly misrepresenting Sri Lankan Tamils Photo: Instagram
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Vijay Deverakonda starrer Kingdom has been facing criticism for alleged anti-Tamil content

  • There have been protests in Tamil Nadu for allegedly misrepresenting Sri Lankan Tamils

  • The film released on July 31

Vijay Deverakonda's Telugu-language film Kingdom, which hit the screens on July 31, after multiple delays, has stirred controversy. It has been facing severe backlash from a section of audience in Tamil Nadu for alleged anti-Tamil content. There have been protests and calls for a ban on the film in the state over the alleged negative portrayal of Sri Lankan Tamils and the villain being named after Lord Murugan.

Kingdom lands in trouble

There has been a huge outrage among Tamil nationalist groups, particularly Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK), over the portrayal of the Sri Lankan Tamils. The group has accused the filmmakers of hurting Tamil sentiments by showing them in a bad light.

As per reports, NTK claimed that Kingdom portrays Sri Lankan Tamils as villains. They also raised a strong objection against the name of the antagonist, who is named after the Tamil deity, Lord Murugan.

The party alleged that the film has not only hurt the sentiments of the Tamil community but also maligned their identity and history.

There have been protests across various theatres across Tamil Nadu, tearing down posters and raising slogans, demanding an immediate ban on the film screening in the state.

The situation escalated further when NTK cadres tried to halt the screening of the film at a local theatre in Ramanathapuram.

Police had to intervene, and additional forces were deployed to control the crowd.

What NTK says?

Saravanan, State Propaganda Secretary of NTK told India Today, "The movie demeans LTTE (Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam) fighters and Eezham Tamils. They fought for 30 years and died but are shown as enslaved people living in the mountain areas. This is an attempt to twist historical facts and we can’t allow it. They have not had justice until now and many are still missing. Naam Thamizhar Katchi can’t do such acts of hurting them."

Vijayt Deverakonda's Kingdom X review - X
Kingdom X Review: Netizens Hail Vijay Deverakonda's 'Powerful Performance' In The Action Drama

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

The makers of Kingdom are yet to comment or release an official statement on the backlash and protests.

About Kingdom

Set against the backdrop of 1990s Sri Lanka, the political thriller stars Vijay Deverakonda as an undercover cop with a personal mission to meet his brother, who is entangled in a political situation in Sri Lanka.

Directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri, the film also stars Satyadev and Bhagyashree Bose. The film is inching closer to Rs 50 crore mark.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. R Ashwin Reveals Reason Behind Sudden Retirement: 'I Would Rather Be At Home'

  2. UP T20 League: Rinku Singh Smashes Unbeaten Century Following Asia Cup 2025 Selection

  3. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: RSA Give 278-run Target To Aussies

  4. India Left-arm Spinner Gouher Sultana Announces Retirement From Cricket

  5. Shreyas Iyer’s Father Slams BCCI For Asia Cup Exclusion: 'Don't Know What Else He Has To Do'

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025 Preview: Schedule, Prize Money, Live Streaming, More

  2. US Open Draw: Carlos Alcaraz On Novak Djokovic Collision Course; Iga Swiatek Could Face Coco Gauff

  3. US Open: Nick Kyrgios Withdraws From Singles Main Draw With Knee Injury

  4. Swiatek-Ruud Vs Errani-Vavassori, US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Final: Italian Duo Defend Title In Thrilling Win

  5. US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Semi-Final: Swiatek-Ruud Beat Top Seeds To Set Up Final Clash With Errani-Vavassori

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Aatma Nirbhar Paradigm

  2. CBI Arrests Eight J&K Police Officers Over Custodial Torture

  3. After Bihar, Will ECI Storm Enter Bengal?

  4. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

  5. Future of School Students In Tribal Belt Near Mumbai Hangs In Balance After Several Schools Are Declared Illegal

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Imran Khan Granted Bail By the Supreme Court Of Pakistan

  2. Trump’s Tariff War Gives India-Russia Ties A Boost

  3. Beyond Success: Why Indian Diaspora Faces New Backlash In America

  4. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  5. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

Latest Stories

  1. SC Surprised by Parties’ Inaction, Directs Them to Help Bihar Voters File Claims

  2. Nishaanchi Song Neend Bhi Teri Out: Aaishvary Thackeray, Vedika Pinto's Romantic Ballad Captures Fragility Of Love

  3. Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sri Lanka's Ex-President, Arrested Over Alleged Misuse Of Fund

  4. India 1-0 Bangladesh LIVE Score, SAFF U17 Women’s Championship 2025: Blue Colts Take Early Lead In Round 2 Clash

  5. Horoscope Today, August 22, 2025: Predictions for Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn, and All Zodiac Signs

  6. China, India, Russia: Three Eurasian Economies Amidst 'Unipolar' Geopolitics

  7. US Suspends Truck Driver Visas After Florida Crash That Killed Three

  8. Maharashtra Special Public Security Act, Pre-Emptive Criminalisation And Indefinite Surveillance