What NTK says?

Saravanan, State Propaganda Secretary of NTK told India Today, "The movie demeans LTTE (Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam) fighters and Eezham Tamils. They fought for 30 years and died but are shown as enslaved people living in the mountain areas. This is an attempt to twist historical facts and we can’t allow it. They have not had justice until now and many are still missing. Naam Thamizhar Katchi can’t do such acts of hurting them."