For the wedding party, Ranveer was in a black sherwani. In one of the videos that has been doing the rounds on social media, the actor was seen setting the dance floor on fire with his dance steps on Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha’s hit song 'Appadi Podu'. Atlee also joined him. They also shook a leg on Shah Rukh Khan's 'Lungi Dance' and Thalapathy Vijay's 'Vaathi Coming'. The 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' actor also danced to his song 'Tattad Tattad' from 'Ram Leela'. He later removed his jacket and was seen in an all-black kurta-pyjama.