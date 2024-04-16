Filmmaker S Shankar's elder daughter Aishwarya Shankar got married to assistant director Tarun Karthikeyan in Chennai on April 15. The grand wedding was attended by several stars from the Tamil film industry. Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, Vikram, Nayanthara, Suriya, Karthi, and Vignesh Shivan, among others graced the wedding. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin also attended Aishwarya's wedding. Bollywood star Ranveer Singh added grandeur to the star-studded event. He turned up for the wedding bash that was held post the ceremony. 'Jawan' director Atlee was also present. Several videos and pics from the party have gone viral on social media where Ranveer and Atlee were seen grooving to some chartbuster songs.
For the wedding party, Ranveer was in a black sherwani. In one of the videos that has been doing the rounds on social media, the actor was seen setting the dance floor on fire with his dance steps on Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha’s hit song 'Appadi Podu'. Atlee also joined him. They also shook a leg on Shah Rukh Khan's 'Lungi Dance' and Thalapathy Vijay's 'Vaathi Coming'. The 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' actor also danced to his song 'Tattad Tattad' from 'Ram Leela'. He later removed his jacket and was seen in an all-black kurta-pyjama.
Ranveer recently visited Varanasi for Manish Malhotra's fashion show. They were also accompanied by Kriti Sanon. Both walked the ramp at the Namo Ghat in Manish's designs.
On the professional front, Ranveer's last outing was Karan Johar's 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'. Next, he has Farhan Akhtar's 'Don 3'. Singh will also be seen in Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again' that has an ensemble cast of Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Arjun Kapoor. Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff and Kareena Kapoor are also part of the cop drama.