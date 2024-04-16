Art & Entertainment

Ranveer Singh Grooves To 'Appadi Podu', 'Lungi Dance' With 'Jawan' Director Atlee At Shankar's Daughter's Wedding

Ranveer Singh and Atlee gave electrifying dance performance on several chartbuster songs at Shankar's daughter's wedding.

Advertisement

X
Ranveer Singh and Atlee dance at Shankar's daughter's wedding Photo: X
info_icon

Filmmaker S Shankar's elder daughter Aishwarya Shankar got married to assistant director Tarun Karthikeyan in Chennai on April 15. The grand wedding was attended by several stars from the Tamil film industry. Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, Vikram, Nayanthara, Suriya, Karthi, and Vignesh Shivan, among others graced the wedding. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin also attended Aishwarya's wedding. Bollywood star Ranveer Singh added grandeur to the star-studded event. He turned up for the wedding bash that was held post the ceremony. 'Jawan' director Atlee was also present. Several videos and pics from the party have gone viral on social media where Ranveer and Atlee were seen grooving to some chartbuster songs.

Advertisement

For the wedding party, Ranveer was in a black sherwani. In one of the videos that has been doing the rounds on social media, the actor was seen setting the dance floor on fire with his dance steps on Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha’s hit song 'Appadi Podu'. Atlee also joined him. They also shook a leg on Shah Rukh Khan's 'Lungi Dance' and Thalapathy Vijay's 'Vaathi Coming'. The 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' actor also danced to his song 'Tattad Tattad' from 'Ram Leela'. He later removed his jacket and was seen in an all-black kurta-pyjama.

Have a look at the viral videos here.

Advertisement

Ranveer recently visited Varanasi for Manish Malhotra's fashion show. They were also accompanied by Kriti Sanon. Both walked the ramp at the Namo Ghat in Manish's designs.

On the professional front, Ranveer's last outing was Karan Johar's 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'. Next, he has Farhan Akhtar's 'Don 3'. Singh will also be seen in Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again' that has an ensemble cast of Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Arjun Kapoor. Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff and Kareena Kapoor are also part of the cop drama.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Sports World LIVE: Barcelona Vs PSG In Champions League QFs; KKR Host RR In IPL
  2. KKR Vs RR, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India, Pakistan, Bangladesh
  3. KKR vs RR, IPL 2024 Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Highest Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures
  4. Salman Khan's Home Firing Incident: Crime Branch Arrests Both Shooters, To Be Presented In Court Today
  5. A Voter’s Right To Know: Is It Absolute?
  6. Elections 2024 LIVE: 'Puja In Sea But No Word On Unemployment,' Says Rahul In Swipe At PM Modi
  7. Sikkim Assembly Election 2024: Date, Voting On April 19, Counting On June 2 | Full Schedule
  8. Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2024: Voting On April 19, Counting On June 2 | Full Schedule