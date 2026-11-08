Amaran star Sivakarthikeyan offered prayers at Meenakshi Amman Temple in Madurai, accompanied by his family. He told the media, “I had come to the city for the shooting of my upcoming film Seyon. I visited the Pillayarpatti Temple yesterday and offered prayers at the Meenakshi Amman Temple today. Happy Diwali to everyone. The shoot of Seyon is currently happening, and 70% of the shoot has been completed. The shoot will continue until December. Kids, celebrate Diwali safely.”