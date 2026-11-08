On Diwali, celebrities, including Priyanka Chopra, Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth, took to social media to extend their wishes.
The stars sent their heartfelt wishes to fans across the globe.
Some celebs also shared glimpses of their Diwali celebrations with families and friends.
Diwali 2026 is here, and people are celebrating the festival of lights with love and fervour. Bollywood and South celebrities have joined in the celebrations. They took to social media to extend their wishes to everyone. The stars wished their fans love, light, happiness, peace, and prosperity on the auspicious occasion.
Among the notable names wishing joy and positivity on the festival of lights are Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Dhanush, Sivakarthikeyan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Priyanka Chopra, among others. Their warm Diwali messages have inspired fans to celebrate the festival with unity and love.
Priyanka Chopra's Diwali wishes and glimpses of celebrations
Priyanka Chopra shared glimpses of her Diwali celebrations with Nick Jonas and Malti Marie. Sharing the pics, she captioned them, "Some camera roll favourites from this Diwali. ❤Wishing you all a very Happy Diwali (sic)."
For the occasion, the entire family was dressed in traditional outfits. Priyanka was in a heavily embellished ensemble while Nick and Malti twinned in white.
Sara Ali Khan celebrated Diwali with her mom, Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim. Their friends and close ones also joined the celebrations. Sara was in a red suit while Ibrahim was also in a kurta and pants.
Kareena Kapoor celebrated Diwali with her sister Karisma and parents. Bebo shared pics with them and captioned her post, "जीना यहाँ, मरना यहाँ,
माँ और पापा के सिवाय, जाना कहाँ ♥️🌈🙏🏻Happy Diwali people…It’s always all about loving your parents… always ♥️ (sic)."
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani also extended heartfelt Diwali greetings to their Insta fam. Sharing pics, Rakul wrote, "Diwali wali feeling, after all! ✨ Happy Diwali, everyone! ❤️(sic)."
Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap twinned in black for the auspicious occasion. Wishing everyone, Tahira wrote on Instagram, "Diwali is my favourite festival for a reason! And the reason is love🩷 (sic)," tagging her husband.
South celebs' Diwali 2026 wishes
Rajinikanth stepped outside his residence in Chennai and greeted them all with folded hands. The legendary star is currently enjoying the success of his blockbuster film Jailer 2, which has crossed ₹800 crore worldwide.
Amaran star Sivakarthikeyan offered prayers at Meenakshi Amman Temple in Madurai, accompanied by his family. He told the media, “I had come to the city for the shooting of my upcoming film Seyon. I visited the Pillayarpatti Temple yesterday and offered prayers at the Meenakshi Amman Temple today. Happy Diwali to everyone. The shoot of Seyon is currently happening, and 70% of the shoot has been completed. The shoot will continue until December. Kids, celebrate Diwali safely.”
Mohanlal shared a picture of a diyas on X.
Dhanush sent warm Diwali greetings to his fans on X (formerly Twitter). “Heartfelt Deepavali wishes to everyone. May every heart be filled with joy, and may the light of love spread through every home,” he wrote.
Kamal Haasan has also sent “warm wishes for a joyful Diwali to those who return to their hometowns to celebrate with family and friends, and to those who have made their new homes their own and are thriving there.”
Veteran actor Nandamuri Balakrishna greeted fans after Diwali pooja in Hyderabad. He celebrated the festival of lights with patients at a cancer hospital.
Karan Johar, Sidharth Malhotra, Chiranjeevi and Jr NTR, among others, also wished their fans a Happy Diwali.