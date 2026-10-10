Kamal Haasan responded to Elon Musk’s allegation that Starlink was being blocked in India by oligarchs to protect a monopolistic chokehold.
Haasan said no billionaire should dictate a nation’s policy and backed competition in satellite internet under India’s rules.
Haasan said satellite internet must remain affordable for lower-income countries and should help bridge the digital divide.
Kamal Haasan has pushed back against Elon Musk’s allegation that Starlink was being “blocked by certain oligarchs” in India to protect their “monopolistic chokehold” over the country. The actor and politician said no billionaire should shape national policy and argued that satellite internet must follow India’s rules.
What Elon Musk said about Starlink
Musk wrote on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday that Starlink already held licences in more than 165 countries and had spent five years meeting Indian laws and government demands. “So why still no license?” he asked. “Is Ambani the real boss of India?” he added.
For the unversed, Starlink has not yet begun commercial operations in India. Musk’s SpaceX owns the company, which has already secured a Global Mobile Personal Communications by Satellite (GMPCS) licence from the government but still needs security clearance and spectrum assignment before it can launch services.
Haasan responds to Musk's tweet
In a post on X on Friday, Haasan wrote, “Mr. Musk, yes, no billionaire should dictate a nation’s policy - Indian or American.”
He added, “India must welcome competition in satellite internet, from Indian and global providers, whoever offers the most practical and affordable last-mile solution for those in remote regions.”
He linked that case for competition to affordability in poorer markets. He wrote, “In countries with lower per-capita incomes, satellite internet must be affordable too.” He added, “High subscription fees and equipment costs risk putting it beyond the reach of ordinary households.” He then wrote, “Connectivity must bridge the digital divide, not create a new one.”
Security and sovereignty
Haasan framed the issue as one of strategic control. He wrote, “India knows our networks and spectrum are strategic infrastructure, not merely commercial assets. India’s national security safeguards are non-negotiable.”
The 71-year-old argued that countries act in their own interest and accused Western governments of double standards. He wrote, “Every country makes choices based on its own interests. Those in the West cannot preach free markets while practicing protectionism at home.”
Haasan cited the United States imposing 100% tariffs on Chinese EVs to protect its domestic industry. He also pointed to India and the US restricting Huawei over security concerns. He wrote, “One cannot demand a level playing field from others only when it suits its own agenda.”
BharatNet critique
Haasan also turned to domestic policy. He wrote, “Indians will internally debate, question and address our strengths and shortcomings as a democratic country.”
The Vikram actor cited BharatNet, India’s programme to bring broadband to village-level local bodies, as an example. He wrote, “Take BharatNet, India’s programme to bring broadband to village-level local bodies. We will question why, as the CAG’s 2026 audit report found, the programme is struggling to meet its original objectives. Why were only 33.2% of service-ready Gram Panchayats operational, despite ₹39,888 crore being spent? At the same time, we know to appreciate our telecom sector and regulations, which has made internet data among the world’s most affordable, bringing millions online.”
He ended with a broader political message. “India is a democracy, not a colony. We welcome the world, but we, the Indian people, will decide our own future - not Western vested interests, their double standards or any billionaire - Indian or American,” he concluded.
Government rejects Musk’s charge
Earlier on Thursday, the Ministry of Communications said suggestions that India’s regulatory framework or its application was discriminatory were “baseless and misconceived”.
“A post is being circulated in social media regarding the fairness of India’s regulatory framework for satellite communication services and suggesting that it is being applied in a discriminatory manner. The Government has put in place a fair and non-discriminatory authorisation framework for all telecommunication services, including satellite communication services,” it said.