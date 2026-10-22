Musk’s Attack Over Starlink’s Delayed India Launch Brings Allegations of Corporate Favouritism Into Political Spotlight

The Starlink row also brings India-US ties into focus, especially given Musk’s closeness to US President Donald Trump. As per media reports, Musk was the biggest known donor to the Republicans in the 2026 mid-term elections. In May 2025, the Washington Post reported that the US was pressing countries facing US tariffs to clear hurdles for Starlinks while trade talks were underway. In India, it said, officials had sped through approvals in the understanding that it could help them cement a trade deal.