OM earns ₹6.20 crore on Day 4, taking India net to ₹55.95 crore.
Dhanush-Mammootty film records ₹93.40 crore worldwide gross after four days.
Tamil version leads Monday collections with ₹4.10 crore across 3,359 shows.
Dhanush and Mammootty’s OM: Operation Mole has continued its theatrical run with a collection of ₹6.20 crore net in India on Day 4, according to Sacnilk. The film’s total domestic net collection now stands at ₹55.95 crore, while its India gross has reached ₹64.90 crore. Overseas earnings have taken its worldwide gross to ₹93.40 crore, putting it within reach of the ₹100 crore milestone.
The action thriller opened to ₹18.10 crore net in India and went on to collect ₹16.25 crore on Day 2, followed by ₹15.90 crore on Day 3. Its Monday collection marks a drop from the weekend, but the film has still managed to build a substantial domestic total in its first four days. It has also emerged as Dhanush’s biggest worldwide weekend opener.
OM Box Office Collection Day 4: Language-Wise Breakdown
The Tamil version remained the biggest contributor on Monday, earning ₹4.10 crore from 3,359 shows. The Telugu version added ₹1.75 crore across 1,631 shows, while the Hindi version collected ₹35 lakh from 1,133 shows.
The film recorded an overall occupancy of 21.1% across 6,123 shows on Day 4. Its average collection per show stood at ₹10,126, according to Sacnilk. The overseas market contributed another ₹1.50 crore on Monday, taking the film’s total overseas gross to ₹28.50 crore. With its India and overseas earnings combined, the worldwide gross currently stands at ₹93.40 crore.
What Outlook India Said About OM
In its review, Outlook India rated OM: Operation Mole 2/5, noting that Sai Pallavi delivers the film’s strongest performance as IPS officer Nithya Reddy. While Dhanush and Mammootty bring screen presence to their respective roles, the review observed that the screenplay struggles to balance the film’s themes of tribal exploitation, police brutality, family conflict and gangster drama. It also noted that the film raises important questions about poverty and institutional violence but does not explore them in sufficient depth.
About OM: Operation Mole
Directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, OM: Operation Mole is produced by Wunderbar Films and RTake Studios. The film stars Dhanush, Mammootty, Sai Pallavi, Sreeleela, Naseeruddin Shah and Indrans. It follows a CBI officer, played by Sai Pallavi, and an undercover agent, portrayed by Dhanush, as they attempt to dismantle a red sandalwood smuggling network operating in Andhra Pradesh.