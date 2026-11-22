OM: Operation Mole day 2 domestic India net collection

A report by Sacnilk, OM: Operation Mole minted ₹15.40 crore net in India on the second day of the film's release. The cumulative domestic net collection has reached ₹33.50 crore. The second-day earnings did slow down. On release day, Dhanush's film minted ₹18.10 crore. This is now a cause for concern, as the film was expected to do well in its first few days.