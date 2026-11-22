OM: Operation Mole minted ₹15.40 crore net in India on Day 2.
OM: Operation Mole has seen a 14.9% decline compared to the opening-day collection.
The film has been written and directed by Rajkumar Periasamy.
Dhanush's latest offering, OM: Operation Mole, saw a small dip in box-office earnings on Day 2. Dhanush opened OM with the biggest domestic collection of his career. The Tamil action movie arrived in theatres on November 20, 2026, and earned ₹18.10 crore net in India. Second-day numbers declined as the movie crossed the ₹33 crore mark in domestic net collections. This came just two days after the film's release.
OM: Operation Mole day 2 domestic India net collection
A report by Sacnilk, OM: Operation Mole minted ₹15.40 crore net in India on the second day of the film's release. The cumulative domestic net collection has reached ₹33.50 crore. The second-day earnings did slow down. On release day, Dhanush's film minted ₹18.10 crore. This is now a cause for concern, as the film was expected to do well in its first few days.
OM: Operation Mole has seen a 14.9% decline compared to the opening-day collection. The Tamil version of the film minted ₹11.40 crore from 3,768 shows screened. The Telugu version minted ₹3.50 crore via 1,645 screenings, and the Hindi version collected ₹50 lakh from 1,075 shows. Well, across Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages, the movie recorded 6,488 shows on Day 2.
OM: Operation Mole has also performed well overseas and earned an additional ₹10 crore internationally. The cumulative overseas gross collection has now reached to ₹22 crore, and worldwide gross collection has reached ₹60.90 crore just in two days.
The film has delivered the biggest domestic opening for Dhanush. The collections of Om have surpassed the first-day collections of his earlier releases- Tere Ishk Mein, Kara, Raayan and Kuberaa.
More about OM: Operation Mole
OM: Operation Mole was written and directed by Rajkumar Periasamy and produced by Wunderbar Films and RTake Studios. Mammooty, Sai Pallavi, Sreeleela and Naseeruddin Shah are seen in the movie. The crime-action thriller centres on the illegal red sandalwood smuggling trade in Andhra Pradesh. Om shows an undercover police operation to break a power-packed smuggling network.
Dhanush plays Pazhani, an undercover police officer. He takes the role of Thirukumaran to expose a red sandalwood smuggling gang. Dhanush's mission is part of Operation Mole, which is led by Sai Pallavi. She plays IPS Officer Nithya Reddy.