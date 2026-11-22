Kartik Aaryan's eight-director collaborations span comedy, romance and biographical drama.
Luv Ranjan's three films established his early identity as a comic performer.
Kabir Khan's Chandu Champion earned him the 72nd National Film Award.
Kartik Aaryan turns 36 today with a filmography that reflects how far he has travelled since making his debut in Hindi cinema. A young, ambitious boy from Gwalior who arrived in Mumbai without a film-family backing, Aaryan began his journey with a multi-hero film Pyaar Ka Punchnama (2011). The film gave him a memorable introduction, but the years that followed would require him to establish himself beyond the image of a young man delivering long, frustrated monologues about relationships. From romantic comedies and psychological thrillers to horror-comedy franchises and biographical dramas, his career has been shaped by filmmakers who have explored different sides of his screen persona.
As Kartik celebrates his birthday, here are eight directors whose films have played an important role in his journey.
1. Luv Ranjan: The filmmaker who introduced Kartik Aaryan to audiences
Kartik's association with Luv Ranjan remains one of the most defining collaborations of his career. Their journey began with Pyaar Ka Punchnama (2011), in which Aaryan's lengthy monologue about the complications of relationships became one of the film's most talked-about moments. He returned for Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 (2015), followed by Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (2018), which became a major commercial breakthrough.
Ranjan's films gave Aaryan an identity built around comic timing, conversational humour and the portrayal of young men navigating complicated relationships. While critics had reservations about the films' treatment of gender dynamics and their portrayal of modern relationships, Aaryan's performances found an audience, particularly among younger viewers. Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety further established him as a commercially viable leading man who can carry the film on his shoulders without having a love angle for himself.
Speaking about Kartik Aaryan's journey in an interview with The Statesman in 2025, filmmaker Luv Ranjan said: "He is very hard working. Besides that, he is also very charismatic on screen. Kartik had it coming. He worked hard to get there. He deserves to be the star that he is."
2. Laxman Utekar: Expanding his appeal with small-town romance
With Luka Chuppi (2019), director Laxman Utekar took Aaryan into the world of small-town romance and family comedy. Playing Guddu Shukla, a local television reporter who enters a live-in relationship with his girlfriend, the actor was required to balance romance with the comic confusion surrounding their unconventional arrangement. Sharing screen space with Kriti Sanon, he brought an approachable quality to the character.
The film received a mixed-to-positive critical response, with reviewers appreciating its performances and entertaining premise, although some felt its treatment of live-in relationships relied heavily on familiar Bollywood comedy. Commercially, it helped Aaryan connect with audiences beyond the urban youth demographic that had followed his earlier films.
3. Mudassar Aziz: Keeping the comic momentum going
Later that year, Aaryan reunited with the romantic comedy genre in Mudassar Aziz's Pati Patni Aur Woh (2019), a remake of the 1978 film. As Chintu Tyagi, a married man caught in a complicated situation involving his wife and lover, he returned to a character driven by confusion, excuses and comic misunderstandings.
The performance relied on his established comic strengths, particularly his ability to play an uncomfortable man trying to escape the consequences of his own decisions. While Aaryan's comic timing and the supporting performances received appreciation, critics were divided over the film's writing and its treatment of infidelity. The film's commercial success further strengthened his position in mainstream romantic comedies.
4. Ram Madhvani: A different side of the actor in Dhamaka
Ram Madhvani's Dhamaka (2021) marked an important milestone for him as he detached himself from the roles the audience had largely associated with Aaryan. Playing television journalist Arjun Pathak, who receives a threatening phone call during a live broadcast, he was required to carry a tense thriller set largely within a newsroom. The performance demanded restraint, emotional shifts and an understanding of a character whose professional ambitions become entangled with a life-threatening situation.
The film received mixed reviews, with critics acknowledging Aaryan's attempt to move into a more serious zone while questioning aspects of its screenplay and commentary on television journalism. Nevertheless, the performance demonstrated his willingness to experiment with a genre that offered little room for his familiar comic persona.
Speaking during a podcast appearance in May 2025, filmmaker Ram Madhvani recalled working with Kartik Aaryan on Dhamaka, saying, "Kartik was extremely hungry, came on time, gave of himself." He added, "I enjoyed working with him. Genuinely enjoyed it."
5. Shashanka Ghosh: Exploring psychological darkness with Freddy
In Shashanka Ghosh's Freddy (2022), Aaryan stepped into the unsettling world of psychological drama. He played Dr Freddy Ginwala, a socially awkward dentist whose obsession with a woman gradually takes a disturbing turn. The character required him to move away from the confident, talkative personalities that had defined much of his earlier filmography.
Released directly on an OTT platform, psychological thriller received a mixed critical response. Several reviewers singled out Aaryan's commitment to the character and his ability to portray an increasingly unsettling personality, even as the writing and narrative received criticism. The performance was particularly notable for its physical restraint and the actor's attempt to explore a darker screen presence.
6. Anees Bazmee: Becoming the face of the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise
Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (2022) gave Aaryan one of the biggest commercial successes of his career. Taking on a franchise that audiences associated with Akshay Kumar's original performance, he played Ruhaan Randhawa, popularly known as Rooh Baba. The film's success established him as a dependable theatrical draw and gave him a character he would return to in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 (2024).
Critics appreciated its entertainment value and Aaryan's energy while pointing out that Tabu's performance often dominated the proceedings. The third instalment also faced criticism over its writing, but its commercial performance reinforced the popularity of Rooh Baba.
Speaking to The Telegraph's t2 in April 2024 about working with Kartik on the Bhool Bhulaiyaa films, Bazmee said, "Kartik is a very good actor. His comic timing is fabulous and he is very on-point with his expressions, whether it is horror, comedy or drama."
7. Sameer Vidwans: Bringing emotional depth to Satyaprem Ki Katha
With Satyaprem Ki Katha (2023), director Sameer Vidwans presented Aaryan in a more emotionally grounded romantic drama. Playing Satyaprem, or Sattu, he portrayed a young man who gradually understands the importance of standing by his partner through a difficult personal experience. Unlike several of his earlier romantic comedies, the film dealt with sexual assault, trauma and the responsibilities within a relationship.
With appreciation for its subject and lead performances alongside criticism of its melodramatic treatment. Aaryan's portrayal of Sattu, particularly his character's emotional growth, was noted as a departure from his more familiar comic roles. Vidwans expressed his appreciation for the actor in a social media post, writing, "Kartik, you are a director’s delight. Your charm, energy, dedication, and hardworking nature made this journey not only beautiful but powerful."
8. Kabir Khan: The collaboration that brought national recognition
Perhaps the most significant performance-driven collaboration of Aaryan's career came with Kabir Khan's Chandu Champion (2024). Based on the life of Murlikant Petkar, India's first Paralympic gold medallist, the film required the actor to undergo a demanding physical transformation and portray an athlete whose life was marked by personal setbacks and sporting achievements.
The film received a broadly favourable critical response, with reviewers acknowledging Aaryan's preparation and commitment to the role, even as some questioned the screenplay's emotional treatment of Petkar's story. The performance marked an important moment in his career, taking him into territory far removed from the romantic comedies that first established his popularity.
The film went on to earn him the National Film Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role at the 72nd National Film Awards, which he shared with Mammootty for Bramayugam.
Speaking to DNA ahead of the first anniversary of Chandu Champion in June 2025, Kabir Khan praised Kartik Aaryan's performance, saying, "Every accolade the film has received is deeply linked to what he (Kartik Aaryan) brought to the table, be it emotionally, physically, and artistically." He further added, "If awards are meant to honour performances that move the country, then Kartik Aaryan should absolutely be in that conversation."
A career shaped by different creative voices
Kartik Aaryan's journey has not been defined by one genre or a single successful formula. Luv Ranjan gave him his breakthrough, Anees Bazmee established him as a franchise-leading star, while Ram Madhvani, Shashanka Ghosh and Kabir Khan offered him opportunities to explore considerably different performances. His collaborations with Laxman Utekar, Mudassar Aziz and Sameer Vidwans also added to a filmography that has moved between romance, comedy and drama.
Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, who has not directed Aaryan, Sharing a photograph with Kartik Aaryan on Instagram in August 2022, Agnihotri described them as "Two small-town, middle-class outsiders from Gwalior who made it on their own terms."
At 36, Aaryan's career is still evolving. His collaborations with filmmakers have given audiences several versions of the actor, and his journey so far suggests that he is not content with being confined to the image that first made him popular.