Kartik Aaryan turns 36 today with a filmography that reflects how far he has travelled since making his debut in Hindi cinema. A young, ambitious boy from Gwalior who arrived in Mumbai without a film-family backing, Aaryan began his journey with a multi-hero film Pyaar Ka Punchnama (2011). The film gave him a memorable introduction, but the years that followed would require him to establish himself beyond the image of a young man delivering long, frustrated monologues about relationships. From romantic comedies and psychological thrillers to horror-comedy franchises and biographical dramas, his career has been shaped by filmmakers who have explored different sides of his screen persona.