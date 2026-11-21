Even after crossing the $1 billion mark at the box office, Michael will sit out the 2027 BAFTA Film Awards race, with reports indicating that the team behind the Michael Jackson biopic opted against entering the movie for awards consideration. Insiders familiar with the matter informed Variety that the move was finalized by producer Graham King, director Antoine Fuqua, and key stakeholders following discussions with Lionsgate, overseas distributor Universal Pictures, and additional production partners.