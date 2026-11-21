Lionsgate's Michael is skipping the 2027 BAFTAs.
The Michael Jackson biopic is the highest-grossing biopic of all time.
Michael also has a sequel in the works.
Even after crossing the $1 billion mark at the box office, Michael will sit out the 2027 BAFTA Film Awards race, with reports indicating that the team behind the Michael Jackson biopic opted against entering the movie for awards consideration. Insiders familiar with the matter informed Variety that the move was finalized by producer Graham King, director Antoine Fuqua, and key stakeholders following discussions with Lionsgate, overseas distributor Universal Pictures, and additional production partners.
While those involved suggested “multiple factors” underpinning the choice, they stopped short of elaborating on specifics. Spokespeople for Lionsgate, Universal Pictures, and GK Films chose not to issue comments for Michael sitting out, though sources noted that Lionsgate is backing the creative team’s call.
Producer Graham King called out both BAFTA and the BBC last February over the backlash surrounding the I, Swear incident, during which Tourette’s syndrome advocate John Davidson involuntarily yelled a racial slur as Sinners stars Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo were presenting the ceremony's opening trophy, a moment the broadcaster failed to bleep out despite airing on a two-hour delay.
Addressing the fallout in a statement shared via GK Films’ Instagram account at the time, King remarked, “For years, BAFTA and the BBC have repeatedly displayed cultural insensitivity and tone deafness,” adding, “Their inability to take accountability for their actions or inactions is reckless and unacceptable.”
BAFTA 2027 Submissions
The slate of submissions features titles such as The Odyssey, Artificial, Behemoth!, Project Hail Mary, Wuthering Heights, and The Social Reckoning. Major commercial releases like The Super Mario Galaxy Movie and Spider-Man: Brand New Day are also in contention, alongside music documentaries Epic: Elvis Presley in Concert and Oasis: Don’t Look Back in Anger.
This development follows an awards-season push for Michael, arriving just as the 80th BAFTA Film Awards reclaim their customary slot ahead of the Oscars.