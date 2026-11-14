“Dhurandhar is a good film, its screenplay is superb, and I really love Aditya Dhar’s screenplay. But you have to decide whether you want to hit the box office numbers or want to represent a film at the international level. My motive in making Gondhal was very clear, that I have to make it with an international approach. That was personal because of my previous experiences, and I wanted to proudly present my Indian heritage internationally, and hence, I made a film, which had a global appeal and a global filmmaking approach. Dhurandhar has an Indian filmmaking approach. If Aditya Dhar decides to make the same film, same script with an international approach, he could also have his film selected, it’s all about the approach,” he said.