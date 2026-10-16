Talking about locking the date, director Santosh Davakhar said, “When we set out to make Gondhal, our only goal was to stay fiercely true to the raw culture, haunting rhythms, and untold layers of our soil. To see this deeply rooted folk-thriller resonate so profoundly that it becomes India's official Oscar entry is an overwhelming honour. Now, bringing it to audiences across the country on November 13 in a Pan-India release feels like bringing the story back full circle."