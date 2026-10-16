Marathi psychological thriller film Gondhal, which is has been selected as India’s official entry to upcoming 99th Academy Awards, has been locked for November 13 release across India. The film will be releasing in Marathi, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.
Directed by Santosh Davakhar, the film will be competing in the Best International Feature Film category at the Oscars, which will take place in 2027. However, Indian movie buffs will be able to watch the film in November.
Talking about locking the date, director Santosh Davakhar said, “When we set out to make Gondhal, our only goal was to stay fiercely true to the raw culture, haunting rhythms, and untold layers of our soil. To see this deeply rooted folk-thriller resonate so profoundly that it becomes India's official Oscar entry is an overwhelming honour. Now, bringing it to audiences across the country on November 13 in a Pan-India release feels like bringing the story back full circle."
He further added, "Cinema has no language barriers when the emotion is raw and honest, and I am filled with immense gratitude that viewers from every corner of India will get to experience this sacred, suspenseful journey on the big screen together."
The film is set against the backdrop of rural Maharashtra and dives into a dark web of obsession and betrayal.
The narrative follows the story of Suman, played by Ishitaa Deshmukh, a woman trapped in a unhappy marriage. Seeking a way out, she exploits her lover Sarjerao, played by Nishad Bhoir obsession with the sacred traditional Gondhal ritual.
The film also features Kishor Kadam, Yogesh Sohoni, and Anuj Prabhu.
Renowned music maestro Ilaiyaraaja has taken on the role of the film’s music director and Amalendu Chaudhary is the cinematographer
Gondhal's Oscar campaign
Upon the announcement of Gondhal's participation in the Oscars 2027, the film's team is gearing up for the big award night. The film's team officially kickstarted their Oscar campaign earlier this month. Paid previews for the film started from October 10. The official Instagram page of the film made the announcement.
The caption read, "Gondhal, India’s Official Submission to the 99th Academy Awards, ahead of its worldwide release later, opens its doors for cinephiles and lovers of cinema with special Paid Previews from 10th October across select cities and theatres. A Marathi cerebral psychological thriller rooted in culture and driven by the complexities of the human mind.”
In an earlier interview, Santosh Davakhar told ANI that the film needs a substantial number of votes to compete and win. He said, "The next few months are going to be full of hard work, as we will need to gain at least 6,000 to 7,000 votes."
Gondhal has an approximate runtime of 2 hours and was selected for Oscars from the films entered for consideration by the Film Federation of India.
The Oscar award ceremony will take place on March 14, 2027 at Los Angeles's Dolby theatre in Hollywood.