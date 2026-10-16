IND Vs WI 5th T20I: Bhuvneshwar Kumar's Long-Awaited India Comeback Under Threat? Here's Why

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been added to India's squad for the fifth T20I against the West Indies as cover for injured Arshdeep Singh
Bengaluru's weather forecast predicts a 75% chance of rain, threatening Saturday's series decider
Bhuvneshwar could make his first international appearance in nearly four years if selected and the weather permits play
Bhuvneshwar Kumar is back in India's T20I squad, but the veteran pacer's long-awaited return to international cricket could face another hurdle as rain threatens to disrupt the fifth and final T20I against the West Indies in Bengaluru on Saturday, October 17.
With the five-match series level at 2-2, India and the West Indies will battle for the series trophy at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. However, the Bengaluru weather report points towards a significant possibility of rain and thunderstorms, raising concerns over the series decider.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast temperatures ranging between 20°C and 29°C in Bengaluru on Saturday. Other available forecasts suggest a high probability of precipitation, with scattered thunderstorms expected during the day and potentially extending into the evening.
Bengaluru Weather Forecast: 75% Chance Of Rain For IND Vs WI 5th T20I
With the first ball scheduled for 7 PM IST, the timing of the showers will be crucial. Rain before the start could delay the toss or push back the beginning of play, while intermittent showers during the match could lead to interruptions and a reduction in overs. If the rain persists, the contest could face the threat of abandonment.
The available forecast indicates a precipitation probability of around 75 per cent, with humidity at approximately 80 per cent and winds around 5 km/h. Temperatures are expected to cool as the evening progresses, but the possibility of thunderstorms remains a concern for players and fans alike.
The actual impact will depend on the intensity, timing and duration of the showers, and forecasts can change as match day approaches. Both teams will be hoping for a sufficient window of clear weather to contest the series decider.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar Returns To India Squad After Nearly Four Years
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced on Friday that Bhuvneshwar had been added to India's squad for the series decider as cover for Arshdeep Singh, who sustained a blow to his bowling shoulder during the fourth T20I against the West Indies in Hyderabad on Wednesday.
"The Men's Selection Committee has added Bhuvneshwar Kumar to the India squad for the fifth Muthoot FinCorp T20I against West Indies. The final match of the ongoing T20I series will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru on October 17, 2026," the BCCI said in a press release.
Providing an update on Arshdeep, the board added that a decision on his participation in the final T20I would be taken before the match, depending on his recovery.
Bhuvneshwar's inclusion has opened the possibility of a return to the Indian team after nearly four years. If he takes the field on Saturday, it will be his first international appearance since November 2022.
Interestingly, his last international outing, the third T20I against New Zealand, was also affected by rain and ended in a tie under the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method. The veteran pacer could now make his comeback in another rain-threatened contest.
Bhuvneshwar is also part of India's upcoming T20I tour of New Zealand, giving him another opportunity to return to the international setup.
However, his immediate involvement against the West Indies will depend on the team's selection decisions and whether the weather allows a substantial contest.
With the series evenly poised, India will be keen to avoid a weather-induced washout and secure a decisive victory.