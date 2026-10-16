India Vs West Indies 5th T20I Weather Report: Will Rain Play Spoilsport In Bengaluru Series Decider?

Bengaluru could witness rain and thunderstorms during the fifth T20I
India and West Indies enter the series decider level at 2-2
Rain interruptions could affect the match at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium
The weather could play a crucial role when India take on the West Indies in the fifth and final T20I at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday, October 17. With the five-match series level at 2-2, both teams will be eager to secure a victory, but rain threatens to disrupt the decisive encounter.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Bengaluru is likely to experience generally cloudy skies with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers on Saturday. The forecast also carries a thunderstorm and lightning warning, raising concerns about possible interruptions during the match.
IND vs WI 5th T20I: Bengaluru Weather Forecast
The IMD has forecast temperatures between 20°C and 29°C in Bengaluru on October 17. However, other weather forecasts suggest that showers and thunderstorms could continue into the evening, when the match is scheduled to begin.
According to the available hourly forecast, the probability of precipitation remains elevated during the afternoon and evening. Temperatures are expected to ease as the day progresses, leaving conditions relatively cool for the contest. With the first ball scheduled for 7 PM IST, rain around match time is a significant concern. However, forecasts can change, and the actual impact will depend on the timing, intensity and duration of any showers.
Will Rain Affect the India vs West Indies Match?
Rain is a genuine concern for the series decider, although a complete washout is not certain. If showers are brief, the match could still proceed after a delay, provided conditions improve sufficiently for play to resume.
The M. Chinnaswamy Stadium has an advanced drainage system designed to help clear water from the playing surface. However, persistent rain or thunderstorms could still cause significant delays or reduce the number of overs.
Both teams will hope for a sufficient weather window to complete the contest. With the series tied, even a shortened match could make the toss, batting approach and bowling changes particularly important.
Will Dew Be a Factor?
If the match gets underway and continues into the evening, dew could also influence conditions. A wet ball can make gripping and controlling deliveries more difficult for bowlers, potentially giving the chasing team an advantage.
However, rain remains the bigger concern in the current forecast. The teams will need to assess the conditions at the toss before deciding on their strategies.