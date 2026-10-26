IND Vs NZ, 3rd T20I Weather Forecast: Will Rain Play Spoilsport In Wellington?

India lead the five-match series 2–0 following a thrilling four-wicket victory in the second T20I
The second T20I is set for Hnry Stadium (Basin Reserve) in Wellington
Check whether it will rain during the IND vs NZ 2nd T20I below
India can seal the T20I series against New Zealand on Tuesday and stretch an unbeaten run in the country that goes back to 2020, but the visitors head to the third match with selection questions and weather in play.
That run has held across two tours. Virat Kohli's India beat New Zealand 5-0 in this part of the world in 2020. On the next visit in 2022-23, India won the only completed match while the series-decider ended in a tie.
Shreyas Iyer's side have already won the first two high-scoring games in Christchurch and look in control despite missing Jasprit Bumrah, who has been rested, and Hardik Pandya, who remains on a long injury lay-off. Yet the third T20I brings a different test.
The Basin Reserve is open from three sides and the gusty wind there could shape both team plans and shot-making. Whether the conditions will force any tactical changes in the playing eleven was not revealed by India's bowling coach Morne Morkel.
India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I, Weather Report
Rain is not expected to disrupt play, with a clear day forecast in Christchurch. Daytime highs will hover around 24°C before temperatures slip towards 10°C in the evening.
With zero rainfall expected and evening humidity climbing to 77%, dew could become a significant factor, making bowling first and chasing the likely choice for the winning captain.
India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I, Pitch Stats
|Total Matches Played
|10
|Average Score
|151
|Average 1st Innings Score
|163
|Average 2nd Innings Score
|140
|Highest Innings Total
|219/6 (New Zealand vs India, 2019)
|Lowest Innings Total
|101 (Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2016)
|Highest Run Scorer
|453 (Martin Guptill)
|Highest Score (Individual)
|97* (Tim Seifert vs Pakistan, 2025)
|Highest Wicket-taker
|18 (Ish Sodhi)
India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I, Pitch Report
Pacers can expect early swing and seam movement, though the surface should settle down to favour batters as the game progresses. Unlike the high-scoring conditions of the previous two fixtures where 180+ targets were easily hunted down, this pitch promises a more balanced contest where bowlers will have a significant say.
Looking at venue history, a total of 164 was defended in the last fixture played here, while the highest successful chase stands at 216.