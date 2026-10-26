IND Vs NZ, 3rd T20I Weather Forecast: Will Rain Play Spoilsport In Wellington?

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay
Published at:

India carry a 2-0 lead into the third T20I in Wellington. India will fancy their chances to seal the five-match series by winning Tuesday's clash on October 27.

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IND Vs NZ, 3rd T20I Weather Forecast: Will Rain Threaten Wellington Clash?
Hnry Stadium in Wellington: New Zealand will host India here in the third T20I of the five-match series | Photo: X/BCCI
Summary of this article

  • India lead the five-match series 2–0 following a thrilling four-wicket victory in the second T20I

  • The second T20I is set for Hnry Stadium (Basin Reserve) in Wellington

  • Check whether it will rain during the IND vs NZ 2nd T20I below

India can seal the T20I series against New Zealand on Tuesday and stretch an unbeaten run in the country that goes back to 2020, but the visitors head to the third match with selection questions and weather in play.

That run has held across two tours. Virat Kohli's India beat New Zealand 5-0 in this part of the world in 2020. On the next visit in 2022-23, India won the only completed match while the series-decider ended in a tie.

Shreyas Iyer's side have already won the first two high-scoring games in Christchurch and look in control despite missing Jasprit Bumrah, who has been rested, and Hardik Pandya, who remains on a long injury lay-off. Yet the third T20I brings a different test.

The Basin Reserve is open from three sides and the gusty wind there could shape both team plans and shot-making. Whether the conditions will force any tactical changes in the playing eleven was not revealed by India's bowling coach Morne Morkel.

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The India vs New Zealand second T20I is set for Hagley Oval in Christchurch. - BLACKCAPS/X
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India's Kuldeep Yadav, right, celebrates with Ishan Kishan, centre, and Abhishek Sharma after taking the wicket of West Indies' Matthew Forde during the first T20I cricket match of a series between India and West Indies, in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2026. - | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan

India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I, Weather Report

Rain is not expected to disrupt play, with a clear day forecast in Christchurch. Daytime highs will hover around 24°C before temperatures slip towards 10°C in the evening.

With zero rainfall expected and evening humidity climbing to 77%, dew could become a significant factor, making bowling first and chasing the likely choice for the winning captain.

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India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I, Pitch Stats

Total Matches Played10
Average Score151
Average 1st Innings Score163
Average 2nd Innings Score140
Highest Innings Total219/6 (New Zealand vs India, 2019)
Lowest Innings Total101 (Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2016)
Highest Run Scorer453 (Martin Guptill)
Highest Score (Individual)97* (Tim Seifert vs Pakistan, 2025)
Highest Wicket-taker18 (Ish Sodhi)

India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I, Pitch Report

Pacers can expect early swing and seam movement, though the surface should settle down to favour batters as the game progresses. Unlike the high-scoring conditions of the previous two fixtures where 180+ targets were easily hunted down, this pitch promises a more balanced contest where bowlers will have a significant say.

Looking at venue history, a total of 164 was defended in the last fixture played here, while the highest successful chase stands at 216.

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