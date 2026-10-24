Tilak Varma's End-Over Heroics Help India Pull Of Heist Against New Zealand In 2nd T20I At Christchurch

India needed 68 off the last 30 balls, and Tilak and Reddy took the game away in a few overs. Reddy hit Smith for four and Duffy for six, and the pair ran hard between the wickets. Tilak then took 17 off Smith’s 18th over with two fours and a six, and the 19th went for 18, with the target down to 11 off the last over.