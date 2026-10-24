Abhishek Sharma’s 2026 Run Fest: India Opener Breaches 1,000 T20I Runs In A Calendar Year

Abhishek Sharma crossed 1,000 T20I runs in 2026 during India's second T20I against New Zealand on October 24
He became the third Indian batter to score 1,000 or more T20I runs in a calendar year, after Suryakumar Yadav (2022) and Ishan Kishan (2026)
Abhishek has scored 1,008 runs in 36 innings at a strike rate of 200.79, including one century and eight half-centuries
India opener Abhishek Sharma continued his remarkable run in T20I cricket, crossing the 1,000-run mark in a calendar year during the second T20I against New Zealand at Hagley Park South on October 24, 2026.
Abhishek became the third Indian batter to score 1,000 or more runs in men's T20Is in a calendar year. Suryakumar Yadav achieved the feat in 2022, while Ishan Kishan has scored 1,159 runs in 2026.
Abhishek has scored 1,008 runs in 36 innings in 2026 at a strike rate of 200.79, with a highest score of 108. His tally includes one century and eight half-centuries.
The left-handed opener has been a key figure at the top of India's batting order, with his aggressive approach in the powerplay helping him build an impressive run tally in the shortest format.
With the New Zealand series underway, Abhishek will have further opportunities to add to his tally and strengthen his position among India's leading T20I run-scorers in a calendar year.