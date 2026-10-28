Abhishek Sharma Reaches New Feat! Rohit Sharma’s World-Record Broken After 3 years

Abhishek Sharma has smashed 85 sixes in 2026, surpassing Rohit Sharma's previous record for the most sixes in a calendar year.
Rohit previously held the benchmark with 80 sixes in 2023
Abhishek's innings helped India crush New Zealand in the third ODI by six wickets
India opener Abhishek Sharma is achieving a new high every time he steps on the pitch in the T20I format.
Having already registered the fastest T20I hundred for a Full Member player, Abhishek has now surpassed Rohit Sharma's record for the most sixes in a calendar year.
Abhishek achieved this milestone against New Zealand during the 3rd T20I on Wednesday, October 28, where he smashed 113 off just 38 deliveries. During his stay at the crease, Abhishek hit 11 sixes, taking his overall tally to 85 maximums this year and eclipsing Rohit Sharma's world record of 80 set in 2023.
Most Sixes In A Calendar Year Among Full Member Countries (Test + ODI + T20I)
|Player
|Sixes
|Year
|Abhishek Sharma (IND)
|85
|2026
|Rohit Sharma (IND)
|80
|2023
|Rohit Sharma (IND)
|78
|2019
|Rohit Sharma (IND)
|74
|2018
|Suryakumar Yadav (IND)
|74
|2022
The list for the most sixes in a calendar year is heavily dominated by Indian batters among Full Member nations. Abhishek sits at the summit with 85 sixes, while Rohit Sharma features three times in the top five. Suryakumar Yadav rounds out the top five with 74 sixes. Harry Brook is the first non-Indian on the list, occupying seventh position with 64 sixes this year.
What Happened In The Match
New Zealand posted 198/3 after India captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and chose to bowl first.
Daryl Mitchell anchored the Kiwi innings with an unbeaten 89 off 52 balls, supported by Finn Allen (40) and Devon Conway (39), setting a competitive target.
In response, India flew out of the blocks. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Abhishek added 133 runs in just 7.1 overs for the opening wicket, effectively breaking the chase open before the halfway mark. Vaibhav contributed a brisk 45 off 19 balls, laced with four fours and four sixes.
Abhishek kept his foot on the pedal, racing to his fifty off just 14 balls in Wellington before converting it into a sensational 35-ball century.
Team milestones arrived at a blistering pace: India crossed 50 in 2.2 overs and 100 in 5 overs, powering to 118/0 in the powerplay. Earlier this year, Abhishek had also struck a T20I hundred against Afghanistan, setting the record for the fastest T20I century among Full Member nations. India ultimately sealed the match by six wickets.