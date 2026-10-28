Abhishek Sharma Reaches New Feat! Rohit Sharma’s World-Record Broken After 3 years

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay
Published at:

Abhishek Sharma's blistering 38-ball 113 led India to a victory over New Zealand. With this win, India clinched the five-match T20I series. During the knock, Sharma also broke Rohit Sharma's record for the most sixes in a calendar year.

image Prefer on Google
Abhishek Sharma
Abhishek Sharma during his innings against New Zealand on Tuesday, October 28 | Photo: X/BCCI
Summary of this article

  • Abhishek Sharma has smashed 85 sixes in 2026, surpassing Rohit Sharma's previous record for the most sixes in a calendar year.

  • Rohit previously held the benchmark with 80 sixes in 2023

  • Abhishek's innings helped India crush New Zealand in the third ODI by six wickets

India opener Abhishek Sharma is achieving a new high every time he steps on the pitch in the T20I format.

Having already registered the fastest T20I hundred for a Full Member player, Abhishek has now surpassed Rohit Sharma's record for the most sixes in a calendar year.

Abhishek achieved this milestone against New Zealand during the 3rd T20I on Wednesday, October 28, where he smashed 113 off just 38 deliveries. During his stay at the crease, Abhishek hit 11 sixes, taking his overall tally to 85 maximums this year and eclipsing Rohit Sharma's world record of 80 set in 2023.

India Women Vs Zimbabwe Women 3rd ODI LIVE Score

South Africa Vs Australia Live Score, 3rd Test, Day 2

Most Sixes In A Calendar Year Among Full Member Countries (Test + ODI + T20I)

PlayerSixesYear
Abhishek Sharma (IND)852026
Rohit Sharma (IND)802023
Rohit Sharma (IND)782019
Rohit Sharma (IND)742018
Suryakumar Yadav (IND)742022

The list for the most sixes in a calendar year is heavily dominated by Indian batters among Full Member nations. Abhishek sits at the summit with 85 sixes, while Rohit Sharma features three times in the top five. Suryakumar Yadav rounds out the top five with 74 sixes. Harry Brook is the first non-Indian on the list, occupying seventh position with 64 sixes this year.

What Happened In The Match

New Zealand posted 198/3 after India captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and chose to bowl first.

Related Content
India's Abhishek Sharma plays a shot during the fourth T20 cricket match between India and West Indies in Hyderabad, India, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
India's Arshdeep Singh celebrates after the wicket of Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi during the first T20I cricket match between India and Afghanistan, in New Delhi, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026. - | Photo: PTI/Money Sharma
India's Tilak Varma takes the catch to get Zimbabwe's Dion Myers during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Zimbabwe in Chennai, India. - | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.

Daryl Mitchell anchored the Kiwi innings with an unbeaten 89 off 52 balls, supported by Finn Allen (40) and Devon Conway (39), setting a competitive target.

In response, India flew out of the blocks. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Abhishek added 133 runs in just 7.1 overs for the opening wicket, effectively breaking the chase open before the halfway mark. Vaibhav contributed a brisk 45 off 19 balls, laced with four fours and four sixes.

Abhishek kept his foot on the pedal, racing to his fifty off just 14 balls in Wellington before converting it into a sensational 35-ball century.

Team milestones arrived at a blistering pace: India crossed 50 in 2.2 overs and 100 in 5 overs, powering to 118/0 in the powerplay. Earlier this year, Abhishek had also struck a T20I hundred against Afghanistan, setting the record for the fastest T20I century among Full Member nations. India ultimately sealed the match by six wickets.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

Tags

  • WhatsApp
  • Google News
  • Subscribe to our magazines

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories