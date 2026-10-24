Arshdeep Singh became India's highest wicket-taker in a calendar year in T20Is, taking his 2026 tally to 38 wickets against New Zealand
He surpassed Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who claimed 37 wickets in 32 T20Is in 2022
Arshdeep is level with Wanindu Hasaranga's 38-wicket tally among Full Member nations, while Ireland's Josh Little leads with 39 wickets in 2022
Arshdeep Singh has set a new benchmark for Indian bowlers in men's T20 internationals, moving past Bhuvneshwar Kumar's record for the most wickets in a calendar year during the second T20I against New Zealand on Saturday, October 24.
The left-arm fast bowler claimed two wickets in the match to take his 2026 tally to 38, one more than Bhuvneshwar's previous record of 37, achieved in 2022. Arshdeep, who is already India's highest wicket-taker in T20Is, has now added another milestone to his name in the format.
His contribution came at crucial stages of New Zealand's innings. Arshdeep struck in the very first over, dismissing opener Tim Seifert before returning late in the innings to remove Glenn Phillips with the final ball of the 18th over.
Bhuvneshwar reached his tally of 37 wickets across 32 T20I appearances for India in 2022. Arshdeep has now bettered that mark, having also recorded 36 wickets in 2024 and 33 in 2022.
India's Leading T20I Wicket-Takers In A Calendar Year
|PLAYER
|MATCHES
|WICKETS
|BEST FIGURES (INNINGS)
|ECONOMY
|5W
|YEAR
|Arshdeep Singh
|29*
|38*
|5/51
|9.29
|1
|2026
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|32
|37
|5/4
|6.98
|1
|2022
|Arshdeep Singh
|18
|36
|4/9
|7.49
|0
|2024
|Varun Chakaravarthy
|20
|36
|5/24
|7.08
|1
|2025
|Arshdeep Singh
|21
|33
|4/37
|8.17
|0
|2022
|Axar Patel
|29*
|32
|3/27
|8.92
|0
|2026
Arshdeep Among The Best Across Full Member Nations
Arshdeep's record-breaking year has also brought him close to the leading figures in men's T20I cricket globally. Ireland's Josh Little holds the record among Full Member nations, having taken 39 wickets in 2022.
Most Wickets In Men's T20Is In A Calendar Year (Full Member Nations)
|PLAYER
|COUNTRY
|MATCHES
|WICKETS
|BEST FIGURES (INNINGS)
|5W
|YEAR
|Josh Little
|Ireland
|26
|39
|4/35
|0
|2022
|Wanindu Hasaranga
|Sri Lanka
|20
|38
|4/15
|0
|2024
|Arshdeep Singh
|India
|29*
|38*
|5/51
|1
|2026
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|India
|32
|37
|5/4
|1
|2022
|Wanindu Hasaranga
|Sri Lanka
|20
|36
|4/9
|0
|2021
|Tabraiz Shamsi
|South Africa
|22
|36
|4/25
|0
|2021
|Arshdeep Singh
|India
|18
|36
|4/9
|0
|2024
|Shaheen Shah Afridi
|Pakistan
|23
|36
|4/30
|0
|2024
|Mohammad Nawaz
|Pakistan
|26
|36
|5/19
|1
|2025
|Varun Chakaravarthy
|India
|20
|36
|5/24
|1
|2025
Arshdeep's 38 wickets in 2026 put him level with Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga, who reached the same number in 2024. The overall record, however, belongs to Bahrain's Ali Dawood, who claimed 63 wickets in 37 T20I matches in 2025.