Arshdeep Singh Creates History, Shatters Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s T20I Record For India - Check Stats

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Curated by: Minal Tomar
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Arshdeep Singh set a new Indian record for the most T20I wickets in a calendar year, taking his tally to 38 in 2026 with a two-wicket haul against New Zealand

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Arshdeep Singh Breaks Record Of Most T20I Wickets For India In A Calendar Year 2026 Check Stats
India's Arshdeep Singh celebrates after the wicket of Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi during the first T20I cricket match between India and Afghanistan, in New Delhi, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Money Sharma
Summary of this article

  • Arshdeep Singh became India's highest wicket-taker in a calendar year in T20Is, taking his 2026 tally to 38 wickets against New Zealand

  • He surpassed Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who claimed 37 wickets in 32 T20Is in 2022

  • Arshdeep is level with Wanindu Hasaranga's 38-wicket tally among Full Member nations, while Ireland's Josh Little leads with 39 wickets in 2022

Arshdeep Singh has set a new benchmark for Indian bowlers in men's T20 internationals, moving past Bhuvneshwar Kumar's record for the most wickets in a calendar year during the second T20I against New Zealand on Saturday, October 24.

The left-arm fast bowler claimed two wickets in the match to take his 2026 tally to 38, one more than Bhuvneshwar's previous record of 37, achieved in 2022. Arshdeep, who is already India's highest wicket-taker in T20Is, has now added another milestone to his name in the format.

His contribution came at crucial stages of New Zealand's innings. Arshdeep struck in the very first over, dismissing opener Tim Seifert before returning late in the innings to remove Glenn Phillips with the final ball of the 18th over.

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Bhuvneshwar reached his tally of 37 wickets across 32 T20I appearances for India in 2022. Arshdeep has now bettered that mark, having also recorded 36 wickets in 2024 and 33 in 2022.

India's Leading T20I Wicket-Takers In A Calendar Year

PLAYERMATCHESWICKETSBEST FIGURES (INNINGS)ECONOMY5WYEAR
Arshdeep Singh29*38*5/519.2912026
Bhuvneshwar Kumar32375/46.9812022
Arshdeep Singh18364/97.4902024
Varun Chakaravarthy20365/247.0812025
Arshdeep Singh21334/378.1702022
Axar Patel29*323/278.9202026

Arshdeep Among The Best Across Full Member Nations

Arshdeep's record-breaking year has also brought him close to the leading figures in men's T20I cricket globally. Ireland's Josh Little holds the record among Full Member nations, having taken 39 wickets in 2022.

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Most Wickets In Men's T20Is In A Calendar Year (Full Member Nations)

PLAYERCOUNTRYMATCHESWICKETSBEST FIGURES (INNINGS)5WYEAR
Josh LittleIreland26394/3502022
Wanindu HasarangaSri Lanka20384/1502024
Arshdeep SinghIndia29*38*5/5112026
Bhuvneshwar KumarIndia32375/412022
Wanindu HasarangaSri Lanka20364/902021
Tabraiz ShamsiSouth Africa22364/2502021
Arshdeep SinghIndia18364/902024
Shaheen Shah AfridiPakistan23364/3002024
Mohammad NawazPakistan26365/1912025
Varun ChakaravarthyIndia20365/2412025

Arshdeep's 38 wickets in 2026 put him level with Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga, who reached the same number in 2024. The overall record, however, belongs to Bahrain's Ali Dawood, who claimed 63 wickets in 37 T20I matches in 2025.

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