Megan Schutt Hit With Two-Match Ban Ahead Of Australia Vs New Zealand 3rd T20I: Here's Why

Megan Schutt has been handed a two-match ban by Cricket Australia for failing to comply with prescription medication guidelines
The 33-year-old will miss Australia's third T20I against New Zealand and the opening match of the WBBL season
Schutt accepted the penalty, with Cricket Australia confirming the breach occurred outside competition and was not performance-related
Australia will be without experienced fast bowler Megan Schutt for the final T20I against New Zealand in Sydney on Thursday after Cricket Australia handed her a two-match suspension for breaching its prescription medication requirements.
The 33-year-old has been sanctioned for failing to comply with the governing body's Sports Science and Sports Medicine guidelines concerning prescription medication.
The suspension covers international and domestic cricket, ruling Schutt out of the third T20I against New Zealand as well as the opening match of the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL).
Cricket Australia clarified that the breach stemmed from a single incident that took place outside the competition period and was unrelated to performance enhancement. Schutt accepted the penalty and acknowledged her failure to meet the required standards.
Although the right-arm pacer has not featured in the ongoing T20I series, her absence comes after an impressive showing in Australia's recent ODI series against Bangladesh. Schutt claimed 10 wickets across the three matches, which were part of the ongoing ICC Women's Championship.
Australia have already secured an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match T20I series and will aim to complete a clean sweep in the final fixture at North Sydney Oval.
Cricket Australia’s Full Statement
"Australian player Megan Schutt has been suspended for two matches.
"The breach was a failure to adhere to requirements under the Sports Science and Sports Medicine guidelines with regard to prescription medication.
"This relates to a single incidence which occurred while out of competition and was not for performance enhancing purposes.
"The two-match ban includes all international and domestic cricket.
"We will continue to provide appropriate support to Megan and reinforce the standards and responsibilities expected of everyone representing our game."
Megan Schutt’s Full Statement
"I fully accept the penalty handed down and apologise for failing to meet the standards expected of me. I’m sorry for the attention this has caused and appreciate the support I’ve received.
"While this occurred out of competition and was not performance related, I understand that I am responsible for following the Sports Science and Sports Medicine Guidelines, which players receive regular education on and I should have adhered to these guidelines."
Australia Women Vs New Zealand Women T20I Series: Results And Schedule
First T20I: Sunday, 18 October, North Sydney Oval. Australia won by two wickets.
Second T20I: Tuesday, 20 October, North Sydney Oval. Australia won by 40 runs.
Third T20I: Thursday, 22 October, North Sydney Oval. Australia lead the series 2-0 and will look to complete a 3-0 sweep.