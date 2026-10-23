Four Dead, Three Missing After Blasts Rip Through Firecracker Factory In Bihar

Four people died after fire triggered repeated explosions at a Siwan house.
Three family members remained unaccounted for as intermittent blasts hampered rescue efforts.
Police cordoned off the site and asked residents to stay 200 metres away.
At least four people were killed and three remained unaccounted for after a fire triggered repeated explosions at a house used to manufacture and store firecrackers in Bihar’s Siwan on Friday, police said.
Continuing blasts hampered rescue teams trying to reach anyone trapped inside.
The premises belonged to Mohammad Amiruddin Mian, a local resident said to be a firecracker trader. Preliminary information indicated that stored firecrackers caught fire, setting off a series of explosions as the flames spread through the building in a densely populated area, India Today reported.
Siwan Superintendent of Police Bharat Soni confirmed four deaths and said officials were checking the whereabouts of three other family members believed to have been inside.
“Four deaths have been confirmed. However, according to the village head, there were seven members of the family inside the house. We are yet to ascertain the status of the remaining three. Explosions are continuing intermittently, which is hampering rescue efforts,” he said.
Fire and emergency personnel, medical teams, police, electricity department staff and administrative officials reached the scene. Authorities cordoned off the area and asked villagers to stay at least 200 metres away because of the explosives remaining on the premises.
Soni said medical personnel were verifying the casualties, while a Forensic Science Laboratory team would examine samples from the site.
“Only after the medical team’s confirmation will we be able to provide an accurate count. Our FSL team has also arrived and will collect samples. We will be able to confirm further details after the examination,” he said.
Police said an FIR would be registered and investigators would examine where the firecrackers came from, whether the operation had the required licences and whether safety requirements had been followed.
“At first glance, it is not yet possible to establish whether the operation was illegal. Local residents have told us that the family had an old licence and had been engaged in this business for around 20 years. However, these claims will have to be verified,” Soni said as reported by India Today.
He added that Circle Officers and Station House Officers had earlier been instructed to verify such operations. The premises had reportedly been inspected during that exercise.
“We will investigate whether there were any lapses in the verification process and action will be taken against anyone found responsible for any shortcomings,” he said.