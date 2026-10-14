At least 13 people have died after a boat capsized in the Ganga in Vaishali district on Tuesday evening.
The boat was carrying around 20 passengers travelling to attend a feast across the river; strong currents and a possible imbalance are among the factors being examined.
Rescue operations continued on Wednesday, with authorities investigating the cause of the accident and the boat’s operation at night.
At least 13 people died after a boat carrying around 20 passengers capsized in the Ganga river in Bihar’s Vaishali district on Tuesday, October 13. Most of the deceased were children, with officials confirming that all those who died had been identified.
The incident occurred around 8.30 pm near Rampur Shyamchand village in the Raghopur Diara area. The passengers were travelling to attend a feast in a village across the river, organised as part of the Shraddh rituals performed after a person’s death.
According to officials, some passengers managed to swim ashore after the boat capsized. Local residents also rushed to help those in the river and alerted the administration.
Vaishali District Magistrate Varsha Singh said the rescue operation was continuing, with disaster response teams searching for anyone who might still be missing. The damaged boat has been retrieved.
Who Were The Victims?
The deceased were predominantly minors. According to officials, nine girls and four boys were among those who died. The youngest victim was a six-year-old boy, while the oldest was a 16-year-old girl.
Six people were rescued and taken to Nalanda Medical College and Hospital in Patna for treatment, according to the latest information provided by the district administration.
The incident has prompted grief among residents of the riverine area, where the Ganga separates villages and makes boats an important means of crossing the river.
Why Did The Boat Capsize?
The exact cause of the accident remains unclear and is being investigated.
Initial assessments suggested that the boat may have capsized because of an imbalance. Officials also cited rising water levels and strong currents in the river as possible contributing factors.
A police officer said the boat suddenly sank into deeper water, leaving most of those aboard struggling to survive.
District Magistrate Varsha Singh said the administration was examining all aspects of the incident, including how the boat was allowed to operate at night.
The vessel was a privately owned, country-made boat used by a local resident to ferry villagers. Authorities are also looking into the boatman's background and the circumstances under which the journey took place.
Officials had said that boat operations during night hours are restricted. The investigation will establish whether the rules were violated and what led to the boat capsizing.
What Is The Administration Doing?
Rescue agencies, including the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), were involved in the search and rescue operations. The teams continued their efforts through the night, with local residents assisting in the initial rescue.
The district administration said the operation would continue to trace anyone who might still be missing.
Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary announced an ex gratia payment of Rs 4 lakh to the families of each deceased person. He also directed officials to expedite rescue operations and ensure medical care for the injured.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an additional ex gratia payment of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund to the next of kin of each deceased person.
Meanwhile, local residents staged a protest, alleging negligence by the administration and demanding that an FIR be registered against the officials concerned.
What Have Political Leaders Said?
Choudhary expressed grief over the deaths, describing the loss of young lives as deeply distressing and directing the administration to complete rescue and relief work swiftly.
Leader of the Opposition in Bihar, Tejashwi Yadav, also expressed condolences. Representing the Raghopur Assembly constituency, which includes the affected riverine area, Yadav said he had spoken to the district administration and been briefed on the situation. He said he would visit the site after returning from New Delhi.
As the rescue operation continues, the administration’s investigation is expected to establish the circumstances that led to the capsizing and whether any lapses contributed to the deaths.
This is a developing story.