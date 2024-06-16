National

Bihar: Several Feared Drowned As Boat Capsizes In Ganga Near Uma Nath Ghat Of Gosaimath

Four people are reported to be missing, according to a report, which cited sources as saying that 17 people were on the boat at the time of the incident most of whom swam to safety.

X
The incident took place near Uma Nath Ganga Ghat in Bihar's Gosaimath Photo: X
info_icon

Several people feared drowned after a boat capsized in the Ganga river near Uma Nath Ganga Ghat in Bihar's Gosaimath on Sunday, June 16.

Four people are reported to be missing, according to an indiatoday.in report, which cited sources as saying that 17 people were on the boat at the time of the incident most of whom swam to safety.

The incident takes place on the day people across the country gathered at Ganga ghats on to take a dip on the occasion of Ganga Dussehra to pay respects to the holy river.

After receiving information of the incident, authorities rushed a search and rescue team to the spot. So far, no bodies have been recovered.

Last month, two persons lost their lives when a boat overturned in the Ganga River near Mahavir Tola ghat at Maner of Bihar's Patna district.

According to the police, two individuals, Vijendra Kumar Rai (59) and Ranvir Kumar (34), both hailing from Gauraiyasthan Naga Toli under Maner police station area, drowned.

The incident took place around 7 am on May 20 when the two were using the boat to transport vegetables from the riverine area to Mahavir tola.

