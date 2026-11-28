R Ashwin criticised Rishabh Pant after his dismissal for 23 against New Zealand in Christchurch
Pant charged Jacob Duffy and was caught by Kyle Jamieson as India slipped further in the second Test
India were reeling at 116 for six at stumps on Day 2 after conceding 356 in the first innings
R Ashwin has questioned Rishabh Pant’s shot selection after the wicketkeeper-batter fell for 23 in the second Test against New Zealand, arguing that poor decision-making has hurt both the player and India. India Today reported that Ashwin also challenged the wider view that Pant’s attacking style wins enough matches for India.
The debate sharpened on Day 2 in Christchurch on Saturday after Pant charged Jacob Duffy and tried to force the pace at a key stage of India’s reply. He sliced the ball towards midwicket and Kyle Jamieson completed the catch, leaving Pant out for 23 after India had already conceded 356 in the first innings.
The dismissal carried immediate weight. Pant’s wicket came as India tried to recover, but the innings slid further and India were reeling at 116 for six at stumps on Day 2.
Ashwin's Criticism of Pant
Ashwin was blunt.
"Pant has the talent to become one of the finest players in the world across generations. But if he had refined his game and made better decisions, he could have been a regular at No. 4 for India. He could even have captained the country," Ashwin said.
He then sharpened the point around Pant’s choices with the bat. "His decision-making has let him down. That is the point I am trying to make," Ashwin said.
High-risk Shot Pattern
Ashwin linked the Christchurch dismissal to a larger pattern.
"I have always maintained that Rishabh Pant is one of the most gifted Test batters India have ever had. More often than not, he gets out playing a high-risk shot. He comes down the track, tries to hit over the field, and gets caught because fielders are positioned exactly where he wants to hit the ball," Ashwin said.
He also compared Pant’s method with former Australia wicketkeeper Adam Gilchrist while questioning the idea that entertainment alone should define value. Ashwin accepted that Pant has played extraordinary innings, but he argued that the bigger test is whether that approach delivers enough wins for India.
He also rejected the easy label attached to attacking dismissals. "Getting out for 90 does not automatically make it selfless. Sometimes, it is simply reckless or mindless," Ashwin said.
Wins And Numbers
Ashwin backed his argument with results.
Pant has scored nine hundreds in his career, but only two of those hundreds have come in a winning cause. Ashwin used that record to question Pant’s reputation as a consistent match-winner through this style of batting.
"When I looked at his Test hundreds and the results of those matches, the number of wins was surprisingly low. Only one of those hundreds had come in a winning cause at that point. If you include the 89-run innings at Gabba, which also came in a win, you can make the argument that there are two or three such instances," he said.
Ashwin also recalled Pant’s dismissals against England in the past few years to stress how often he has fallen trying similar strokes. For Ashwin, the Christchurch wicket was not an isolated error but another example of a pattern that has kept Pant from making the fullest use of his talent.