Sairaj Bahutule backs Rishabh Pant's aggressive approach
Defends Jasprit Bumrah despite 270 wicketless deliveries
Explains Ravindra Jadeja's omission and India's four-pacer strategy
India's spin bowling coach Sairaj Bahutule has thrown his weight behind Rishabh Pant's aggressive batting style, playing down the wicketkeeper-batter's dismissal in the second Test against New Zealand as an instance when his attacking instincts did not pay off.
Pant's dismissal came at a crucial juncture, with India in desperate need of a partnership after conceding a substantial first-innings lead. Attempting to take on Jacob Duffy, the left-hander charged down the track but failed to make it count, adding to concerns over his shot selection in pressure situations.
The 28-year-old had struck a century in the previous Test, underlining the impact his attacking approach can have when it comes off. However, his tendency to take risks at critical moments has also left India vulnerable on occasions.
Speaking at the press conference, Bahutule acknowledged the uncertainty that comes with Pant's style of play but maintained that it was an important part of what made him a special player.
"He's a unique player. After scoring a hundred in the previous game, he's in good form. There is sometimes a pattern to his play where he takes his chances. Sometimes it works for him, sometimes it doesn't," Bahutule said at the press conference.
While the coach conceded that India needed a partnership at that stage of the innings, he refrained from suggesting that Pant should have altered his approach to suit the match situation.
"At that particular stage, a partnership was needed and unfortunately it didn't happen today. But he's somebody who takes the game away from the opposition when he plays positively and expresses himself.
"It didn't come off for him today, but it's just one of those days," Bahutule said, stoutly defending Pant's approach.
Bahutule Explains Jasprit Bumrah's Approach
Questions over India's performance were not limited to Pant's dismissal, with Jasprit Bumrah also facing scrutiny after going 270 deliveries without a wicket. The pace spearhead's speed also appeared to have dropped noticeably during the second Test.
Bahutule, however, backed Bumrah's methods, explaining that the fast bowler adjusts his pace and approach depending on the assistance available from the surface.
"He's obviously a bowler who bowls his spells according to the demands of the pitch. If he finds that there is seam movement, he might bowl slightly within himself to assess how much assistance is available.
"If there is more pace in the pitch, he might put in those really quick deliveries. He's well balanced in the way he approaches his bowling. He's created opportunities and beaten the batters quite often.
"From a bowling point of view, there is also the false-shot percentage that one needs to consider. It's just a question of time before he picks up the wickets we are expecting," Bahutule said.
Why India Left Out Ravindra Jadeja
Bahutule also addressed India's decision to leave out Ravindra Jadeja, with the team opting for four specialist fast bowlers alongside Washington Sundar as its spin-bowling all-rounder.
He explained that the selection was based on the conditions and the balance of the batting order. Washington's presence also offered India another left-handed option, a factor that contributed to the decision.
"Jadeja is a tremendous all-rounder and definitely he would have been useful. With four left-handers at the top, Washington again becomes an important batter who's a left-hander. And four fast bowlers was the way to go."
The spin bowling coach further maintained that Jadeja had been kept informed about the selection decision, dismissing any suggestion of a communication gap between the team management and the senior all-rounder.
"Communication channels have been very clear. Jadeja also knew about it. The demand was there to have those four fast bowlers so that they rotate and create opportunities. It was a very clear combination which was already spoken and communicated," Bahutule said.
The decision reflects India's preference for an additional pace-bowling option in conditions where the team believes four fast bowlers can be rotated effectively to create wicket-taking opportunities.