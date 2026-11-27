New Zealand finish Day 1 of the 2nd Test at 246/5 after 85 overs
Akash Deep takes two wickets as India reduce the hosts to 110/4
Tom Blundell (53*) and Glenn Phillips (36*) lead a late recovery with an unbeaten 62-run stand
India had New Zealand on the ropes at 110/4, but Tom Blundell and Glenn Phillips ensured the hosts finished the opening day of the second Test in a much better position at 246/5 at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Friday.
Akash Deep was India's standout bowler, picking up two crucial wickets in the second session, but New Zealand fought back through a couple of important partnerships to make it a fairly even day of Test cricket.
The team selection also made headlines before play began, with Mohammed Siraj missing out on the playing XI.
India brought in debutant Gurnoor Brar in place of Prasidh Krishna, while Anshul Kamboj retained his place in the side. Brar made an immediate impression, picking up his maiden Test wicket just before lunch.
After winning the toss and opting to bowl, India would have been pleased with the early movement on offer, but New Zealand's openers did a good job of riding out the initial pressure.
Tom Latham and Devon Conway put together 77 runs for the first wicket, mixing cautious defence with some attractive strokeplay. Latham had an early reprieve when he successfully overturned an LBW decision against Jasprit Bumrah, while KL Rahul also put down a catch at second slip.
Once Conway settled in, he began finding the boundaries, particularly through the off-side. Just when the opening pair appeared to be getting comfortable, Brar struck with the final delivery before lunch, trapping Conway LBW for 31 and giving India the breakthrough they needed.
The visitors returned with a different energy after the break, and Akash Deep soon took charge. He produced a beauty to get rid of the well-set Latham, who edged behind to Rishabh Pant for 59.
Anshul Kamboj joined the party by dismissing Henry Nicholls for 16, who picked out the fielder at long leg.
Akash then struck again, getting one to move away just enough to take Rachin Ravindra's edge. Pant made no mistake behind the stumps, and New Zealand had suddenly lost three wickets in three overs.
From 77 without loss, the hosts had slipped to 110/4, and India were firmly on top. Akash was the pick of the attack, finding movement off the surface and troubling the batters with his accuracy.
His delivery to dismiss Latham was particularly impressive, getting the ball to straighten just enough to force the edge.
However, New Zealand were not going to let the innings fall apart without a fight. Tom Blundell and Daryl Mitchell dug in, putting together 74 runs for the fifth wicket. With the ball getting softer and batting conditions becoming easier, the pair managed to take some sting out of India's attack.
Mitchell looked increasingly comfortable before Washington Sundar finally broke through, with Dhruv Jurel taking a sharp catch at leg slip to send him back for 31.
Blundell continued to hold his end together and brought up a patient half-century. Glenn Phillips joined him after Mitchell's dismissal, and the two made sure India did not get another breakthrough before stumps.
Their unbeaten 62-run stand took New Zealand to 246/5 at the close of play. Blundell was batting on 53 off 117 balls, while Phillips had made 36 off 64 deliveries.
Akash Deep finished the day as India's leading wicket-taker with figures of 2/52 from 21 overs. Brar, Kamboj and Sundar picked up a wicket each, while Bumrah went wicketless despite keeping things tight, conceding just 37 runs in his 19 overs.
India will be a little disappointed to have let New Zealand recover after doing the hard work of reducing them to 110/4. The hosts, on the other hand, will be pleased with the way Blundell and Phillips steadied the innings.
With the second new ball available, India will be looking to strike early on Day 2, while New Zealand will hope to push towards a total of 300 or more. There is still plenty to play for at Hagley Oval.