IND Vs NZ 2nd Test: Akash Deep Leads India's Bowling Charge As New Zealand End Day 1 At 246/5

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Minal Tomar 27 November 2026 2:15 pm Published at: 27 November 2026 12:03 pm Updated on:

New Zealand finished Day 1 of the second Test at 246/5 after India reduced them to 110/4. Akash Deep led the bowling effort with two wickets, but Tom Blundell (53*) and Glenn Phillips (36*) steadied the innings with an unbeaten 62-run partnership to put the hosts back in the contest

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Minal Tomar 27 November 2026 2:15 pm Published at: 27 November 2026 12:03 pm Updated on:

Akash Deep of India celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra during play on day one of the second cricket test between New Zealand and India in Christchurch, New Zealand, Friday, Nov. 27, 2026. (John Davidson/Photosport via AP)

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