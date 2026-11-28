Delhi’s AQI rose to 454 at 6:51 am on Saturday, close to the seven-day high of 449 recorded on 21 November
The capital’s air quality had briefly improved to 144 at 3:01 pm on Friday before climbing above 300 by evening and crossing 400 before midnight
Vehicular emissions accounted for 32% of Delhi’s estimated PM2.5 load, followed by biomass burning at 22.8% and secondary organic aerosols at 14%
Delhi’s air quality worsened to a hazardous 454 at 6:51 AM on Saturday, with the latest reading nearing the seven-day high of 449 logged at 6 AM on 21 November. The rise followed a fresh overnight climb after the capital’s AQI moved above 300 around 7:30 PM on Friday and crossed 400 before midnight.
The spike came after a sharp swing in air quality on Friday, when readings had briefly improved in the afternoon before turning worse again by evening. Data from AQI.in showed the upward trend continued into Saturday morning.
The latest reading matters because Delhi had already seen early morning AQI levels in the 300-450 range on several days over the past week. Saturday’s figure pushed the capital back near that recent peak and came alongside high particulate levels and fresh source-apportionment estimates that pointed to traffic as the biggest PM2.5 contributor.
Friday’s AQI Swing
Friday saw a sharp reversal.
Delhi’s AQI fell from 273 in the morning to 144 at 3:01 PM on Friday, the day’s lowest reading. That respite did not last long. By around 7:30 PM, the AQI had climbed back above 300 and kept rising through the evening.
Readings stayed between 300 and 400 before midnight. They then moved above 400, setting up Saturday morning’s hazardous level.
The seven-day period ended on 27 November. Within that span, the lowest AQI reading was 170 at noon on 26 November, while early morning levels on several days generally stayed between 300 and 450.
Pollutants And Weather
Particulate pollution stayed high. At 6:11 AM on Saturday, Delhi’s PM10 level stood at 428 micrograms per cubic metre. That was far above the World Health Organisation’s 24-hour guideline of 45 micrograms per cubic metre.
Other pollutants were lower by comparison. Carbon monoxide was 3,395 ppb, nitrogen dioxide was 25 ppb, sulphur dioxide was nine ppb, and ozone was two ppb.
Weather conditions offered little relief. The temperature was 25°C, humidity was 30%, wind speed was 3.6 km/h, and the UV index was 3.1.
Citywide Pollution Sources
Traffic led the pollution mix.
Real-time source-apportionment estimates recorded between 1 AM and 9 AM on Friday showed vehicular emissions made up 32% of Delhi’s estimated PM2.5 load. Biomass burning followed at 22.8%, secondary organic aerosols at 14% and secondary inorganic pollutants at 12.3%.
Other sources added smaller shares. Waste burning accounted for 10.7%, industrial emissions 4.2%, mineral dust and ash 1.8%, coal combustion 1.5% and mixed combustion 0.8%.
Station data showed pollution was spread across the city. Of 57 monitoring stations that recorded readings on Friday, 36 fell in the "poor" category, 17 were in the "moderate" category, and four were in the "very poor" category. Terminal 3 at Indira Gandhi International Airport recorded the worst air quality, with an AQI of 346.
AQI Scales Compared
AQI.in uses the US AQI scale: 0-50 Good, 51-100 Moderate, 101-150 Poor, 151-200 Unhealthy, 201-300 Severe and 301 and above Hazardous CPCB uses a different scale: 0-50 good, 51-100 satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 poor, 301-400 very poor and 401-500 severe