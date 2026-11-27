The Delhi government opened Kejriwal’s former residence, dubbed Sheesh Mahal by the BJP, to the media on November 27, displaying furniture and fittings with price tags.
The CAG report put the renovation cost at Rs 33.66 crore, 342% above the original estimate.
The AAP accused the government of using the tour to divert attention from pollution in the Yamuna, while public visits are expected to follow.
For years, the bungalow at 6 Flagstaff Road in Delhi was a political flashpoint, its lavish interiors becoming shorthand for the BJP’s allegations of extravagance against Arvind Kejriwal.
On Friday, the doors of the former chief minister’s official residence opened to the media, with price tags attached to the furniture and fittings that the BJP says were bought with public money. Among the items on display were an Rs 11.56-lakh chandelier, a Rs 5.47-lakh two-seater sofa and a Rs 2.42-lakh recliner.
The Delhi government organised the tour of the bungalow, popularly dubbed 'Sheesh Mahal' by the BJP, with Public Works Department Minister Parvesh Verma leading journalists through its rooms. The display also included a television unit valued at Rs 30 lakh and a 'mandir' priced at Rs 6.71 lakh.
Verma said that the tour was intended to show how public money had been spent at the residence. The minister alleged that Kejriwal had spent Rs 56 crore on the government bungalow, a figure that should be distinguished from the renovation expenditure recorded in the Comptroller and Auditor General's report.
Inside The 'Sheesh Mahal'
The tour offered a glimpse of the interiors that had remained at the centre of a prolonged political row. The bungalow has eight bedrooms, 12 toilets, a jacuzzi bath, a spa, expensive carpets and five OLED televisions. Verma also showed journalists the room from which Kejriwal used to address people through Facebook Live. Pointing to a wooden chair with a torn seat, the minister claimed that the room had been presented to the public as an example of the former chief minister's simple lifestyle.
Kejriwal and his family lived at the Flagstaff Road residence from 2015 to 2024, during his tenure as Delhi chief minister. The BJP coined the term 'Sheesh Mahal' to target the Aam Aadmi Party over the alleged extravagance of the renovation.
A CAG report tabled in the Delhi Assembly in March 2026 found that the renovation was completed at Rs 33.66 crore, 342 per cent above the estimated cost of Rs 7.91 crore. It also said Rs 18.88 crore was spent on items described as having superior specifications, artistic, antique and ornamental features.
AAP Calls Tour A Diversion
The AAP has rejected the political messaging around the residence. Delhi unit president Saurabh Bharadwaj accused the government of using the public viewing exercise to divert attention from pollution in the Yamuna. He challenged Verma to answer questions about the river, including the deaths of thousands of fish, instead of focusing on the former chief minister's residence.
The media visit is expected to be followed by public tours next week, with the government planning a ticketing system for visitors. The bungalow, once a private address of political power, is now being positioned as a public exhibit — its rooms and furnishings turned into evidence in a dispute that continues to divide Delhi's political establishment.