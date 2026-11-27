Inside The 'Sheesh Mahal'

The tour offered a glimpse of the interiors that had remained at the centre of a prolonged political row. The bungalow has eight bedrooms, 12 toilets, a jacuzzi bath, a spa, expensive carpets and five OLED televisions. Verma also showed journalists the room from which Kejriwal used to address people through Facebook Live. Pointing to a wooden chair with a torn seat, the minister claimed that the room had been presented to the public as an example of the former chief minister's simple lifestyle.