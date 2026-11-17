Delhi Water Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh asserted on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, that no toxic froth was present anywhere along the 52-km stretch of the Yamuna flowing through the national capital during Chhath Puja celebrations.
Rejecting Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) allegations that devotees were forced to offer prayers amid polluted foam, Singh accused the opposition of politicising the festival because it was "pained" to see the BJP win the hearts of the Purvanchali community through preparations across nearly 1,400 ghats.
Acknowledging recurring froth accumulation downstream near the Okhla Barrage along the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border, the minister added that the Delhi government is in discussions with the Uttar Pradesh administration to permanently resolve the cross-border issue.
Delhi Water Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh on Tuesday claimed that there was no froth anywhere along the 52-km stretch of the Yamuna flowing through the national capital, and said the government was in talks with Uttar Pradesh to address the issue wherever it occurs near the Okhla Barrage.
Addressing a press conference, Singh rejected the Aam Aadmi Party's allegations that devotees were forced to celebrate Chhath Puja at locations where the river was covered with froth.
"Chhath was celebrated with a lot of reverence and lakhs of people were so happy with the preparations. Seeing that the BJP has won the hearts of Purvanchali people, AAP is pained," he said.
The minister said the Yamuna flows for 52 km through Delhi and there was no froth along the stretch. He, however, said the Delhi government was in talks with the Uttar Pradesh government to address the issue of froth wherever it appears near the Okhla Barrage, located on the Delhi-UP border.