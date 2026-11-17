In 1990, due to his failing health, Kanshi Ram, who set up the organisational base of the BSP by recruiting cadres across the state, transferred the party leadership to Mayawati. Under her leadership, the BSP, in alliance with the Samajwadi Party and BJP, came to power in short spells in 1993, 1995, 1997 and 2002. It finally won a majority on its own in the 2007 Assembly elections when the party secured an overall majority, winning 206 seats and 30.43 percent of the vote.



But tides turned, and in the next 2012 elections, the BSP lost 4.5 percentage points in votes and lost 126 Assembly seats. The loss of a core support base was evident as the BSP, which had won the 61 seats reserved for scheduled castes, could manage only 15 out of the 85 reserved seats. The incremental sharp decline of the party continued in the subsequent 2017 and 2022 elections, as the party could manage only 19 and one seat with vote shares of 22.72% and 12.88 %, respectively.