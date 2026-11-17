Bilkis Bano and her family have left Gujarat following the Supreme Court's decision to grant bail to two convicts in the 2002 gang rape case.
Bano said the order had revived fears for her family and questioned why she was not heard before the sentences were suspended.
She has vowed to challenge the decision, saying her fight for justice continues for her children, her slain daughter and other survivors.
Bilkis Bano has left Gujarat with her family days after the Supreme Court granted bail to two of the 11 men convicted in the 2002 gang rape case.
Bano's family left the state around November 2 or 3, following the court's October 28 order suspending the life sentences of Bipinchand Kanaiyalal Joshi and Pradip Ramanlal Modhiya.
In a statement released late Monday through senior advocate Shobha Gupta, Bano said the order had brought back fear for herself and her family. She also said she would challenge the decision.
“Yet today I find myself losing the very justice I had fought so hard to win. Familiar fears are resurfacing. I am scared once again. For myself, my family, and my children,” she said.
Bano also questioned why the court had suspended the sentences without informing her or ensuring that her voice was heard.
Why Did Bilkis Bano Leave Gujarat?
Bano's uncle, Abdul Razaq Mansuri, told Hindustan Times that the family left Gujarat shortly after the Supreme Court's order.
“The family left Gujarat around November 2 or 3, after the Supreme Court order,” Mansuri said.
He said Bano had lived in the Kapdi Vistaar area of Devgadh Baria town in Dahod district until around one-and-a-half years ago, before moving elsewhere in Gujarat. She has now left the state, he added, while declining to share further details.
What Is The 2002 Bilkis Bano Gang Rape Case?
The case dates back to the 2002 Gujarat riots. Bano was 19 and five months pregnant when she was gang-raped on March 3, 2002, while fleeing with her family during the violence.
The 11 convicts also killed seven members of her family, including her three-year-old daughter.
The case became one of the most prominent legal battles arising from the 2002 riots, with Bano pursuing justice for years.
What Did The Supreme Court Rule?
On October 28, a bench of Justices MM Sundresh and PB Varale suspended the life sentences of Joshi and Modhiya and granted them bail, citing their 17 years of incarceration. The Gujarat government had opposed their release.
The latest order came after the Supreme Court's January 2024 ruling quashing the Gujarat government's August 2022 decision to grant remission to all 11 convicts.
In its 2024 ruling, the Supreme Court held that Gujarat was not the competent state government to decide on remission because the trial had been transferred to Mumbai. Maharashtra, therefore, had the authority to consider the matter.
The court had also held that its earlier order directing Gujarat to consider the remission pleas had been obtained through fraud and suppression of material facts.
What Did Bilkis Bano Say About The Latest Order?
In her statement, Bano said she was shocked that the Supreme Court had passed the order without hearing her.
“I still cannot believe that once again, for the second time, an order has been passed by the Supreme Court without calling me up and without hearing me. I learnt of this through press reports,” she said.
Recalling the years she had spent seeking justice, Bano said she had rebuilt her life with the support of family and friends after the violence.
“For 24 long years since that day, I have stood up to fight for justice – for myself and for women everywhere – again and again and again,” she said.
She also made clear that she would challenge the latest order.
“I will fight this order. I must. I do this for my children, who do not deserve to live haunted by these fears and scars for the rest of their lives,” she said.
Bano added that her fight was also for her daughter Saleha, who was killed in the violence, and for other women and survivors seeking justice.